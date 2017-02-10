Eboney Pearson, a literacy testing coordinator at Long Beach Job Corps Center, has been elected controller for the executive board of the Korean American Democratic Committee.

Pearson is the committee’s first African-American and Korean executive board member.

In her new position, she will support the organization’s mission to promote the political empowerment of the Korean-American community.

Pearson is a graduate of the African American Board Leadership Institute.

Karim Webb, co-owner and operations partner of PCF Restaurant Management, last week accepted the West Angeles Community Development Corporation’s Man of the Year award.

The corporation recognized Webb for his entrepreneurship, his support of homeless families and his work with economic and workforce development in South L.A.

“If we can connect to employees’ innate will to succeed, we can create something great,” Webb said. “Show them you care about them succeeding as much as they do.”

Webb also said he is committed to hiring community members at each of his three L.A. Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants.

Compiled by Billie Jordan.

