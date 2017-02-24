Channel McLewis, a Ph.D. candidate at UCLA, has received a full scholarship from the Gates Millennium Scholars Program.

McLewis, the first person in her family to graduate from college, is now in her second year of the Higher Education and Organizational Change Ph.D. program at UCLA.

Because McLewis has maintained good grades throughout her collegiate career, the United Negro Fund has continued support with grants from the undergraduate through the Ph.D level.

The Gates Millennium Scholars Program, administered by the United Negro College Fund, is bankrolled by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The scholars program provides outstanding African American, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian Pacific Islander American, and Hispanic American students with an opportunity to complete college, with financial backing.

Kenneth Brown, a senior systems engineer at Northrop Grumman, has been named a 2017 Modern Day Technology Leader.

The Black Engineer of the Year – Modern Day Technology Leaders Award event, hosted by Lockheed Martin, recognizes mid-career professionals for their dedication and effort in fields related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Brown, an Inglewood resident and an adjunct professor of physics at Cal State Dominguez Hills, was honored for his achievements in engineering, technology, and science.

Compiled by Billie Jordan.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.