Adrienne Reed, a customer experience representative and marketing manager at PCF Restaurant Management, has been awarded the highest sales award for her work at Buffalo Wild Wings in Carson.

The award, presented by the Buffalo Wild Wings Corporate office, spotlights a sales increase of 9.6 percent, the sweetest boost of three Buffalo Wild Wings locations, over a one year period.

Reed, a Baldwin Hills resident, partnered the start of a campaign to improve community connections — the GEC program, which resulted in a lift in morale between the restaurant and its clients, and a subsequent jump in sales.

Her employer, PCF Restaurant Management, develops and implements strategies for the successful operation of client restaurants in Baldwin Hills, Torrance and Carson.

Jessica McKay, an associate director of admissions at the Geffen Academy of UCLA, has been elected to the Mayme Clayton Museum Board of Directors.

The Mayme Clayton Museum gathers, preserves, and showcases African American cultural-heritage and history.

McKay is a graduate of the African American Board Leadership Group.

Compiled by Marissa Wells.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles and surrounding communities. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.