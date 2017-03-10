Marc Ewing, a Los Angeles based furniture designer, who is also a director, writer and actor, has been elected as a finalist in the Hollywood Black Film Festival’s Storyteller Competition for 2017.

Ewing, owner of Ewing Arts & Designs, said the festival’s choosing of his screenplay, “The Descent of Man” — after a five-year break from his entertainment work — is proof that creating stories is something that he could continue to master.

The Hollywood Black Film Festival provides programs and incentives that encourage and develop black filmmakers — supporting diversity in the film industry.

Ewing’s screenplay, “The Descent of Man” is the story of a 10-year-old boy forced to learn Charles Darwin’s ideology “survival of the fittest.”

Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, an executive director at Los Angeles Local Initiatives Support Corporation, has been appointed to the Los Angeles City Measure HHH Citizens Oversight Committee.

The committee, funded through a bond measure approved by L.A. voters last Nvember, is an administrative council to help develop housing for the L.A. homeless.

Thrash-Ntuk is a graduate of the African American Board Leadership Group.

Compiled by Billie Jordan.

