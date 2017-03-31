Doris Tucker, a volunteer at Wilshire Crest Elementary School, has received the Greater Neighborhood Council Citizen’s Award.

Tucker, who turns 90 in November, has served kindergarten and pre-school children for 20 years as a volunteer teacher’s assistant.

The “classroom grandma,” as she is affectionately known, said she can’t think of anything that makes her happier. “[The children] are my passion,” she said.

The Greater Neighborhood Council Award recognizes stakeholders for service, dedication and commitment to improving the Greater Wilshire neighborhood.

Vanessa Haynes, an academic counselor since 1998, has been honored for her commitment to students at El Camino College Compton Center.

Haynes has been given the African American Male Education Network & Development team’s A2MEND Award for making a difference in the community, the organizers said.

The counselor was honored for improving the success of students, her dedication and leadership and particularly for her support of African American male students.

The African American Male Education Network and Development organization comprises black professional men collaborating to support the success of African American male community college students.

Angela Gibson-Shaw, the president of AG & Associates, has been appointed to the Los Angeles County Small Business Commission.

The commission supports and advises the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in efforts to help small businesses grow and do business with Los Angeles County.

Shaw is a member of the African American Board Leadership Institute.

Compiled by Billie Jordan.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.