Hardy Keith Edwards, a substitute teacher for Compton Unified School District, has been selected the best speaker in Toastmasters International’s West Los Angeles and Santa Monica division

The win allows Edwards to advance to the 2017 Toastmasters International Speech Contest semifinals; where he plans to discuss gratitude and soul food.

Edwards said good speaking is an admirable quality, and he enjoys winning. “It proves I’m accomplishing my goals.”

Of teaching, he said, “it’s been a great way to live my life.”

Toastmasters International helps members develop effective communication and leadership skills.

Michelle King, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, has been recognized for exemplary community leadership and dubbed a “Champion of Children.”

King is set to accept an award April 29 at Drew Child Development Corporation’s fifth annual It Takes a Village Community Awards party.

The development center advocates for Watts-Willowbrook, Compton and South Los Angeles children.

The awards event honors leaders of government, academia, sports and media.

Compiled by Billie Jordan.

