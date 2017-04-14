Carole Neal, director of digital marketing at Verizon, has joined the UCLA Academic Advancement Program Advisory Council.

The UCLA Academic Advancement Program develops scholars and leaders from inner-city high schools, and features advance placement and enrichment courses.

It is the nation’s largest university-based student diversity program.

Neal is a graduate of the African American Board Leadership Institute.

Robin Thorne, founder and CEO of CTI, a regulatory compliance and construction management company, has won a $3 million contract to manage the I-405 Freeway Improvement Project.

Thorne, a chemical engineer, said she is elated. It is a five-year contract, granted by the Orange County Transit Authority.

She credits the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce for its help in forming the key relationships that led to the contract.

The project, paid for by transportation sales tax and express lane toll-fees, will add additional lanes to the freeway, improving traffic.

Compiled by Billie Jordan.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.