Holly J. Mitchell, state senator of the 30th District, has been named a 2017 Lois M. DeBerry Scholarship recipient by the Governing Institute and the State Legislative Leaders Foundation.

Mitchell said she saw firsthand what distinguished DeBerry as a trailblazer among women and the senator draws inspiration from DeBerry’s “relentless compassion” as a legislator.

DeBerry was the longest-serving member of the state House of Representatives, second African-American woman to serve, and the first woman speaker pro tempore of the Tennessee House.

The Governing Institute and the State Legislative Leaders Foundation support women in government who make a difference in their communities.

Jade Stevens, has been hired as the new communications director for Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas.

In addition to managing and coordinating media activities for Ridley-Thomas, Stevens is his official spokesperson and will work closely with him coordinating grassroots communications with people in his district

Stevens, formerly an account supervisor for Lagrant Communications, was a 2014 recipient of the PRSA-LA Trevett Award which recognizes outstanding young public relations professionals in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Paula J. Joyner, an investment industry entrepreneur, has joined the J. Paul Getty Trust board of trustees.

The board oversees the J. Paul Getty Museum and related institutions; the Getty Research Institute, the Getty Conservation Institute, and the Getty Foundation.

Trust members have said they are honored to sit with Joyner, whose authority in the arts is wide-ranging and influential.

Joyner is the co-creator of the Paula J. Joyner and Alfred Giuffrida Collection of Abstract Art, which trust officials described as one of the most significant assemblages of modern and contemporary works from the black diaspora.

Compiled by Billie Jordan.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.