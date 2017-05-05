Bernard J. Tyson, chairman and chief executive officer of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals at Kaiser Permanente, has been named Executive of the Year by the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce. He was honored at the chamber’s 24th annual Economic Awards Dinner March 23

Tyson was honored for serving black businesses and the community at large.

Kaiser Permanente is one of America’s leading integrated health care providers and the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce promotes the development of black businesses.

Gene Hale, CEO of G&C Equipment Corporation, has received the Pacific Coast Regional’s Entrepreneurial Beacon Award.

Hale, named the most influential leader in his region, was honored for his commitment to the black community.

Pacific Coast Regional is a small business development corporation and a community development financial institution.

Ama Atiedu, a consultant at the Center for Community Health and Evaluation, has been elected to the board of directors for two organizations: CORE Educational Services and A World Fit for Kids.

In her new roles, Atiedu will support out-of-school educational opportunities and healthy lifestyles for teens and children.

CORE Educational Services creates partnerships that increase educational opportunities for youth beyond school time; while A World Fit for Kids supports mental and physical health in children with activity and “action-learning.”

