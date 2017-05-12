Dr. Ernie Smith, a professor at Charles Drew University, and Dr. Keith Norris, a professor at UCLA, were honored April 29 at the fourth annual Legacy Breakfast held by the Lillian Mobley Multipurpose Center.

Smith and Norris were honored for their contributions to the community of South Los Angeles.

The Lillian Mobley Multipurpose Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build bridges for a better tomorrow by advocating and providing resources for the community of South Los Angeles.

It was founded by Lillian Mobley, a community activist in Watts and other parts of South Los Angeles.

Karim Webb, co-owner and operations partner of PCF Restaurant Management, has been elected to the board of directors of the California Community Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to bring about positive change that strengthens Los Angeles communities.

Webb is a graduate of the African American Board Leadership Institute, which prepares its members for service on the boards of foundations and corporations.

