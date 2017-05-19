Kree D. Filer of Compton has followed in the footsteps of many in her family by passing the California State Bar Examination in February.

Filer will be sworn in as a lawyer in ceremonies May 24 in the Compton Courthouse, by her father, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kelvin D Filer.

She is the granddaughter of former Compton City Councilman Maxcy D. Filer, who also was an attorney. Her uncle, Anthony S. Filer, and a cousin, Lance M. Filer, also are attorneys and another cousin, Anthony S. Filer Jr. will take the bar exam in July.

Actress Garcelle Beauvais was honored as entertainer of the year at the fourth annual Single Mom’s Awards at the Peninsula Beverly Hills May 11. Presented by Single Moms Planet, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization created to assist struggling single mothers, the Single Moms Awards honors individuals who inspire, provide an example or give support to single mothers through their work, philanthropy or volunteerism.

“I am very honored to be here to receive this award and be a part of such a strong community of people,” Beauvais said. “I am very thankful to Single Moms Planet and to my incredible family which is the most important thing in my life.”

The actress, who is known for her work on NBC’s “Grimm,” “The Jamie Foxx Show” and other television shows and films, was honored for successfully combining a strong family life with a thriving career.

