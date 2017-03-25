CicLAvia event to connect Culver City, Venice March 26

CULVER CITY — The city links with Venice March 26 when CicLAvia returns to the community.

The event, designed to remove cars from certain city streets and replace them with bicycles, skateboards and other methods of transportation, lasts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culver City last hosted a CicLAvia event in August 2015. The city-sponsored event is a partnership with the city of Culver City, city of Los Angeles, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and CicLAvia Inc., a nonprofit group that organized in 2008 and held its first street event in October 2010.

CicLAvia stages the largest open street events in the country, producing temporary car-free days that transform streets into safe spaces for thousands of people to explore the city via non-motorized transport.

The event is also one of the official events on the Culver City Centennial Celebration calendar.

Streets along the six-mile CicLAvia route will be closed to cars and open for cyclists, pedestrians, runners and skaters to use as a recreational space from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Among the affected streets are Main Street between Venice Way and Market Street, Windward Avenue between Riviera Avenue and Speedway, Grand Boulevard between Venice Boulevard and Windward Circle, Venice Boulevard between Grand Boulevard and Grand View Boulevard, Centinela Avenue between Venice Boulevard and Washington Place, Washington Place between Centinela Avenue and Tilden Avenue, Washington Boulevard between Tilden Avenue and Watseka Avenue, Culver Boulevard between Watseka Avenue and Canfield Avenue, Bagley Avenue and Main Street between Venice Boulevard and Culver Boulevard and Washington Boulevard between Canfield Avenue and National Boulevard.

Four hubs offering special activities will be set up along the six-mile route. The Downtown Culver City hub will have a bicycle skills safety course for children as well as skateboard ramps for skateboarders.

Other hubs will be at Tellefson Park, which will have baby-changing and breast-feeding stations; Mar Vista, which will include the Mar Vista Farmers Market; and Venice hub at the Venice boardwalk.