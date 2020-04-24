Cities amend Metrolink Station maintenance agreement

NORWALK — The city will assume maintenance of the Santa Fe Springs side of the Metrolink depot in return for a reduced lease rate on an adjoining Santa Fe Springs lot. The rail depot is at 12700 Imperial Highway. The depot straddles the border between the two cities, with Norwalk’s portion on the west side and Santa Fe Springs on the east.

The Norwalk City Council approved the agreement April 21. The Santa Fe Springs City Council has yet to take action on the plan, said James C. Parker, executive director of regional transportation services for Norwalk

Besides a reduced rate for a lot south of the Santa Fe Springs parking area, which Norwalk would use for parking and vehicle storage, his city would pay toward maintenance with parking permit revenue on the Santa Fe Springs lot.

Parker told a reporter that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both lots are almost empty of commuters. He noted that a shuttle from the depot to a parking structure at Norwalk City Hall, about a mile to the west, has been discontinued.

However, city bus service continues, Parker added.

In a written report to the council, Parker said the two cities executed a cooperative agreement to jointly and cooperatively design, construct, maintain and operate the Metrolink station in March 1995.

In keeping with completion of the Metrolink Station expansion parking lot project the cities want to amend the prior agreement with Norwalk becoming responsible for all maintenance and upkeep in return for a reduction in annual lease payments to the city of Santa Fe Springs.

Under the amended agreement, all Metrolink commuter parking permit revenue will be utilized by the city of Norwalk to offset maintenance and upkeep expenses, Parker said in his report.

Norwalk’s estimated cost to maintain the station, minus permit parking revenue, is $87,275 a year.

In a related item, Norwalk approved the new lease agreement for the added lot, now vacant.

“With the near completion of the Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Metrolink Station expansion parking lot project located at the Metrolink Station, the cities of Norwalk and Santa Fe Springs desire to amend the prior Parcel B ground lease, dated Dec. 22, 2016, wherein the city of Norwalk shall continue to lease the property from the city of Santa Fe Springs.

The ground lease agreement would change the annual lease cost from $91,992, once the completion of the Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs Metrolink Station expansion parking lot project is completed, to the sum of $1 a year and continue the terms of lease agreement for 50 years through Dec. 31, 2066, with an option to extend the term for two additional consecutive periods of 10 years each, the report aid.

The Santa Fe Springs City Council has not taken action yet on the amended ground lease agreement, either.

