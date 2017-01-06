City attorney files lawsuit against owner of strip mall

LOS ANGELES — The owner and one of the tenants of a South Los Angeles strip mall alleged to be a hotbed of gang activity are the targets of a lawsuit filed last month by City Attorney Mike Feuer.

Diamond Property Management Inc., which owns the center at 3312 W. Florence Ave., and Mohammad Mansour, the owner of African Tobacco, are named as defendants. Neither could be reached for comment.

Feuer said crimes connected to a Crips gang faction have intensified since 2015 at the Hyde Park strip mall, which also includes a car wash, associated auto businesses and a burger stand. He cited drive-by shootings, robberies, batteries and assaults, and the May 2015 murder of a 19-year-old mentally disabled man.

Tavin Price, who had no gang affiliations, was gunned down near the car wash in front of his mother because he was wearing red tennis shoes. Two gang members were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced in November to 50 years to life in state prison, while a third defendant was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

“For too long, residents and business patrons of this community have been held hostage by the rampant gang activity we allege at this shopping center,” Feuer said, noting that it is within one mile of four schools, three parks and three churches.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “My office will continue to fight to rid our neighborhoods of illegal guns, drugs and gang conduct that have a devastating impact on our communities.”

The lawsuit seeks an injunction prohibiting gang and criminal activity on the property and a series of physical and managerial improvements to increase security.

Feuer’s office reminded the public that residents may anonymously report properties with gang and/or narcotics activity by calling (213) 978-8340 or logging onto the city’s website at www.lacityattorney.org.