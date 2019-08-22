Lead Story West Edition

City Council OKs bonds for housing projects

Posted on Author Kate Croxton, Contributing Writer 234 Views

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Two multi-family housing revenue bond items that are part of Councilman Joe Buscaino’s 222 Pledge were approved during the Aug. 20 City Council meeting. 

The first concerned a 56-unit multi-family housing project known as Dahlia Apartments at 12003 S. Main St. The city agreed to issue bonds up to $16.8 million for the project.

The second was for a 64-unit multi-family housing project known as 11408 S. Central, 11408 S. Central Ave., with a limit of $26.9 million on bonds.

Both are in District 15, which is Buscaino’s district, and are currently parking lots. The two items passed 13-0-2, with Councilmen Jose Huizar and Mitch O’Farrell absent.

The 222 Plan, part of the United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Everyone In campaign, was formed after voters in 2016 approved Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion measure to build 10,000 units of permanent supportive housing by 2026 to reduce homelessness.

In March 2018, Buscaino and the other 14 City Council members pledged to construct at least 222 permanent supportive housing units in each of their districts by July 1, 2020. 

District 15 has a total of 2,629 homeless persons, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Of those, 2,415 are 18 and older and 362 people are family members.

The two housing projects put Buscaino at about 95% of his pledge, and Buscaino is expected to hit 100% with several other ongoing projects, his Communications Director Branimir Kvartuc said.

“We feel that our office is doing more for homelessness than any other office, including the mayor’s office,” Kvartuc said. “We have a lot going on.”

Council members Gil Cedillo, Marqueeze Harris-Dawson, Curren Price, Herb Wesson, O’Farrell and Huziar are already at 100% for their pledges. Mike Bonin has reached 86%, Monica Rodriguez has hit 63%, Paul Krekorian is at 55%, Nury Martinez has reached 52%, David Ryu has 47% Paul Koretz has reached 22% and Bob Blumenfield has hit only 6% of his goal.

posted by Wave Staff

Related Articles
Lead Story National & World News Politics

Black women leaders, clergy pray for Lynch vote

Posted on Author Athena Jones, CNN

WASHINGTON — A group of African American women leaders and clergy visited Capitol Hill March 26 to push for a vote on the stalled confirmation of Loretta Lynch, who would be the first black woman to serve as attorney general. The roughly two dozen women, accompanied by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, demanded a meeting Read More…
Lead Story National & World News

Charleston victims: Nine lives lost to family and community

Posted on Author Don Melvin and Steve Almasy, CNN

They gathered at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church to study the Bible — a small group, 13 people. Many were familiar faces. One was a stranger. But it was unfathomable that this stranger was a killer lying in wait, a man who would kill nine churchgoers and church leaders in cold blood. Police say Read More…
Lead Story West Edition

Compton’s ex-deputy treasurer sentenced for embezzlement

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

SANTA ANA — Former Compton Deputy Treasurer Salvador Galvan was sentenced Nov. 3 to 6 1/2 years in federal prison for stealing more than $3.7 million in city funds in a scheme that also involved his wife, who was ordered to perform 800 hours of community service and serve one year of home confinement. Galvan, Read More…