City Council OKs bonds for housing projects

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Two multi-family housing revenue bond items that are part of Councilman Joe Buscaino’s 222 Pledge were approved during the Aug. 20 City Council meeting.

The first concerned a 56-unit multi-family housing project known as Dahlia Apartments at 12003 S. Main St. The city agreed to issue bonds up to $16.8 million for the project.

The second was for a 64-unit multi-family housing project known as 11408 S. Central, 11408 S. Central Ave., with a limit of $26.9 million on bonds.

Both are in District 15, which is Buscaino’s district, and are currently parking lots. The two items passed 13-0-2, with Councilmen Jose Huizar and Mitch O’Farrell absent.

The 222 Plan, part of the United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Everyone In campaign, was formed after voters in 2016 approved Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion measure to build 10,000 units of permanent supportive housing by 2026 to reduce homelessness.

In March 2018, Buscaino and the other 14 City Council members pledged to construct at least 222 permanent supportive housing units in each of their districts by July 1, 2020.

District 15 has a total of 2,629 homeless persons, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Of those, 2,415 are 18 and older and 362 people are family members.

The two housing projects put Buscaino at about 95% of his pledge, and Buscaino is expected to hit 100% with several other ongoing projects, his Communications Director Branimir Kvartuc said.

“We feel that our office is doing more for homelessness than any other office, including the mayor’s office,” Kvartuc said. “We have a lot going on.”

Council members Gil Cedillo, Marqueeze Harris-Dawson, Curren Price, Herb Wesson, O’Farrell and Huziar are already at 100% for their pledges. Mike Bonin has reached 86%, Monica Rodriguez has hit 63%, Paul Krekorian is at 55%, Nury Martinez has reached 52%, David Ryu has 47% Paul Koretz has reached 22% and Bob Blumenfield has hit only 6% of his goal.