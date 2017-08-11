City increases sidewalk repair rebates

LOS ANGELES — As part of an effort to repair all of the city’s sidewalks over the next 30 years, Los Angeles officials said Aug. 1 they are increasing — by thousands of dollars — the amount property owners can receive through a rebate program.

The rebate cap was originally $2,000 for homeowners and $4,000 for commercial property owners, but has been raised to $10,000 for everyone to encourage more participation.

“The rebate program is an important part of the city’s commitment to make sidewalks accessible to all Angelenos,” said City Engineer Gary Lee Moore. “By creating a partnership with property owners the city is helping to increase mobility throughout our city and make communities more livable for everyone.”

The rebate program is part of a plan approved by the City Council last year to spend at least $30 million a year over the next three decades to fix about 11,000 miles of sidewalks throughout the city. The amount of money was agreed to as part of a legal settlement with disability advocates.

Property owners can move their repairs up in the process by agreeing to pay for half of the costs through the rebate program, but must apply with the city first and then pay for their own repairs. Once the city has certified that the repairs are Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, the property owner can then receive a rebate of up to $10,000.

“The new cap should entice and empower more property owners to partner with the city, and the result will be more sidewalks repaired quicker, less liability for the city and property owners, and happier constituents,” said Councilman Bob Blumenfield, chair of the Public Works Committee.

The city’s Bureau of Engineering said it conducted a survey and found that more property owners would proceed with repairs if the rebate was higher.

More than 1,100 applications have been submitted to the program since is began in late 2016.

“Our investment in sidewalk repair is making communities better and safer throughout Los Angeles,” said Councilman Paul Krekorian, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and co-author of the city’s sidewalk program. “We are currently fixing sidewalks at city parks, libraries and recreation centers, and also offering residents a way to make necessary repairs in their neighborhoods. I hope the increased rebate will encourage even more Angelenos to take advantage of this great opportunity.”