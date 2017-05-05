City to open planning office in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced May 2 that a regional office for the Department of City Planning will soon be opening in West Los Angeles, where it will serve an estimated 1,000 customers per month.

The office, opening June 1, will be the Planning Department’s first new customer service center in nearly 30 years.

“Bringing planning services to the Westside will save Angelenos time, money and a trip downtown,” Garcetti said. “This is an important step in improving customer service and making our development and planning processes more transparent and predictable for the people who rely on them.”

The office will be located at the West L.A. Development Services Center at 1828 Sawtelle Blvd.

“Anytime we can bring city services directly to our residents in the communities they live is great news,” Councilman Jose Huizar said. “As the chair of the city’s Planning Committee, I look forward to working with the mayor and City Council in expanding development service centers to the four corners of our city so all residents and stakeholders can have convenient and easy access to our city’s services.”

According to Garcetti’s office, the new office will enable customers to get information about planning procedures, file applications and complete paperwork required to obtain city permits. Residents who make appointments will be able to receive technical consultation on projects.

“Any and every way we can bring City Hall to the Westside will help make it easier for people in the neighborhoods I represent to engage with local government without needing to trek downtown,” Councilman Mike Bonin said.

“This new development services center will help neighbors get technical consultation from experienced city staff during the design, planning, entitlement and permitting stages of a project, saving my constituents time and money, and I am very excited that this new development service center is opening in a neighborhood I represent.”