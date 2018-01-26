Cleric’s vision brings hope to the homeless of South L.A.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES —More than 40 years ago, Bishop J. Bernard Hackworth, pastor of the Testimonial Cathedral Church of God in Christ, became concerned about the increasing number of women and children that were approaching his church seeking help.

“I prayed on it and the Lord told me we needed to build a shelter,” recalls Hackworth, 81, who said he made the project a priority.

After decades of fund raising, soliciting grant proposals and the continued prayers of his congregation, Hackworth’s Testimonial Community Love Center became a reality.

Today, the one fledgling shelter has expanded to four, providing crisis housing available for families with children as well as single men and women. The 200-bed facility currently houses 174 clients.

Over the decades, the shelter has helped thousands of clients find permanent housing while helping them to restore their hope for the future.

According to statistics, the housing crisis in Los Angeles County has reached critical proportions. Los Angeles has the largest homeless count in the nation with 38,000 living on the streets, making the need for shelters and permanent housing an urgent priority.

The Testimonial Community Love Center offers clients a bed, showers and three meals a day. Residents can stay for nine months to a year as they search for jobs or permanent housing.

Incoming clients are assigned to a case manager who works with them to receive a voucher for Section 8 housing and to assist them in locating a permanent residence.

Cynthia Carter, director of operations at Testimonial, said, “Our goal is to get clients into permanent housing. Some clients also need help with job skills, so we also refer them to job sources.’’

Residents say they are grateful to have been referred to the shelter, which is a virtual institution located on Western Avenue near Slauson.

A warm, family-like atmosphere permeates the shelter, from the friendly security guards to the attentive and caring case workers to the efficient administrative staff.

The welcoming atmosphere is partially due to the spry Hackworth, who daily strolls the halls and jovially greets clients while dispensing words of encouragement.

Several years ago, the city honored Hackworth with a ceremony by renaming the area Hackworth Square and installing a permanent plaque in his honor.

“People stop me all the time to thank me for helping them,” Hackworth said.

Not only does Testimonial offer housing services, but lines of people wait patiently outside of the church each Thursday morning to receive bags of groceries and new clothing from Hackworth and his staff.

Lois Kennedy, a senior citizen and a former worker in the food service industry, said she ran into “complications” when she lost her apartment.

“I had no options but to come to the shelter,” said Kennedy, who attends church services at the site.

“My goal is to get back on my feet and secure my own place again,” said Kennedy, who added she is grateful to Hackworth for founding the shelter.

“It’s better than being on the street,” she said. Pausing, she said she is keeping the faith. “Prayer changes a lot of things,” she said.

Client Ronald Washington, 63, has been at Testimonial for nine months.

“I sold cars for 17 years, but that came to an end when the car dealership went out of business,” he said. “I ended up sleeping in my car and then I developed health complications. I didn’t have any income. I spoke to God. Then last year, someone referred me to Testimonial.”

Washington is grateful to have found the shelter.

“My case worker does a fantastic job in helping me to search for places to live. I’m also grateful to Bishop Hackworth for giving people a chance at life again,” he added.

Trena Murphy said she and her daughter endured a life of domestic violence at the hands of her husband and became homeless. Murphy is grateful to have been referred to Testimonial.

“The rooms are clean and they helped me with a job,” she said.

Michelle Smith, 31, a mother of two daughters who resided at Testimonial for 11 months before they helped her to relocate to a two-bedroom apartment, underwent a series of personal crises before finding the shelter.

“When I was 19, my mom died in my arms from cancer in the hospital,” she sadly recalled. “Then I got a job at Wal-Mart. A robber rushed in and aimed a gun at my forehead for 15 minutes. He said, ‘Give me all your money or I’ll blow you away.’ I just froze. I couldn’t move. After that ordeal, I had to seek counseling.”

Smith said a day before checking into Testimonial she saw a man get killed outside her window.

“I was crying and scared, I was so distraught. I needed to go to a place where I felt safe.”

After checking into Testimonial, Smith said she went through a virtual meltdown.

“I found myself on the ground screaming and crying.” She credits the kitchen cook, Betty Taylor, for coming to her rescue.

“Ms. Betty rubbed holy oil on my forehead and in the palms of my hands. She prayed for me over and over until I was able to recover. I started talking to God.”

Shortly after that, Smith was offered a job at the shelter by Carter.

Pausing, Smith continued, “Testimonial has helped me to build up my strength, my dignity and my love for myself. The people at Testimonial helped to save my life and filled me with love. For a person who wants to get their life together but can’t, Testimonial is the perfect place because when you walk into Testimonial, you come in as a stranger, but you leave as family.

Pausing, she added, “If I hadn’t come to Testimonial, I don’t know where I’d be.”