College fair preps Paramount students for higher learning

PARAMOUNT — Patricia Lopez wanted her seventh-grade daughter to get an early start on learning about potential colleges.

Paramount High School freshman Alexia Jimenez knows exactly what she’s looking for in higher education, she just wants to find the right school.

Both found more than enough valuable information to help them plan for success during the third annual K-12 College Fair on Oct. 2 at Paramount High School.

Approximately 1,500 Paramount community members met representatives from more than 30 colleges, including Loyola Marymount University, UC Santa Barbara, and the United States Military Academy.

“I know that I want to go into the medical field so I’m looking for a strong program that also has good diversity,” Jimenez said. “It’s important for me to be somewhere that’s well-rounded.”

The schools in attendance provided information on academic opportunities, financial aid, scholarships and the transfer process. Paramount High senior student-athlete Anthony Williams was able to apply to Grambling State University on the spot, after providing his transcripts.

Families were greeted at the entrance and handed bags to fill with pamphlets and information to take home.

“The college process can be overwhelming to families, but our College Fair helps provide support through information and relationships that will help them walk the path to higher education,” Director of Secondary Education Greg Francois said.

Beginning in 2018, the College Fair has expanded from high school event to a districtwide experience that gives younger grades an early opportunity to begin considering options.

“Opening up the College Fair to younger students and families has made a great impact that’s allowing us to better prepare students for success in the real world,” Superintendent Ruth Pérez said.

“I’m thankful to all of the colleges in attendance, volunteers and families who are playing a role in giving children a head start to reaching their goals.”

