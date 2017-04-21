Comedian receives probation in stolen camera incident

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Micah “Katt” Williams pleaded no contest April 17 to a felony count of second-degree robbery for taking a paparazzo’s camera in Beverly Hills and was immediately sentenced to three years probation.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald Coen also ordered Williams to complete 54 weeks of anger management classes.

Williams’ co-defendant, former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight, is still facing a charge of robbery and an additional felony count of making criminal threats. He is due back in court May 18 for a pretrial hearing on the matter.

Knight is separately facing charges of murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run for allegedly running down two men with a pickup truck on Jan. 29, 2015, fatally injuring one of them, in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue.

Photographer Leslie Redden filed a civil suit against the pair in June 2015. She alleges that on Sept. 5, 2014, Knight accused her of taking photographs of his son outside FilmOn Studios on Canon Drive in Beverly Hills, yelled an epithet and advanced toward her.

Redden alleges Knight threatened her with violence. She also maintains that Williams and an unidentified female knocked her to the ground and pulled her camera from her neck while telling her to delete any photos she took.

The plaintiff maintains she did not take any photos, and that an eyewitness who worked at a nearby restaurant told Williams and the woman to stop their alleged attack on Redden, who says she suffered a concussion and injuries to both hands.