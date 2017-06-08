COMMUNITY CALENDAR: AQMD plans town hall in Paramount

The South Coast Air Quality Management District conducts a town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. June 13 at the Paramount Community Center, 14400 Paramount Blvd., to provide residents with updates on the air monitoring related to hexavalent chromium emissions from metal processing facilities in the city.

Last fall the AQMD reported that two businesses were the sources of high levels of hexavalent chromium in outdoor air.

Residents may provide input and talk with AQMD staff about their concerns.

Information (909) 396-3468.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, June 9

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, June 10

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Community bike ride: The city of Montebello conducts a community bike ride from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10 starting at Grant Rea Park, 600 Rea Drive.

Monday, June 12

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, June 13

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, June 14

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, June 15

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Papermaking workshop: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, teaches adults about the process of papermaking from 2 to 3 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. After the workshop, participants can design their own project. Light refreshments are provided by the Friends of the Norwalk Library. (562) 868-0775

