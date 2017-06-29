COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Area cities plan firework celebrations

Several area cities are celebrating the Fourth of July with community festivals that include fireworks shows beginning July 1.

The city of Pico Rivera holds a festival at El Rancho High School, 6501 Passons Blvd., beginning at 5 p.m. Planned are inflatable amusements for children, food and game booths, live music and fireworks at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

East Los Angeles holds its Fourth of July Festival July 1 at Belvedere Park at the East Los Angeles Civic Center, 4801 E. Third St. It includes live entertainment, activities for children and a fireworks show.

The city of Norwalk is hosting its annual Independence Day Pageant July 3 on the Civic Center Lawn, 12700 Norwalk Blvd. Activities begin with games and face painting at 5 p.m. with live musical entertainment provided by Liquid Blue at 6 p.m. A fireworks display begins at 9 p.m.

The city of Cudahy also conducts a fireworks show at Cudahy Park, 5220 Santa Ana St., starting at 9 p.m.

The city of Downey holds its Freedom Fireworks Show July 4 at 9 p.m. at Downey High School Stadium, 11040 Brookshire Ave. Admission is free.

The city of Commerce celebrates July 4 from 2 to 10:30 p.m. at Rosewood Park, 5600 Harbor St. It includes a carnival, live entertainment and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

The city of Huntington Park celebrates on July 4 from 5-10 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. Festivities include games, food booths, live entertainment, family fun and fireworks at 9 p.m.

The city of Monterey Park celebrates July 4 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Barnes Park, 350 S. McPherrin Ave. It includes live entertainment, food and game booths with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, June 30

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, July 1

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Monday, July 3

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Wednesday, July 5

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, July 6

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Friday, July 7

Friday night fun: The city of Bellflower holds the first of its four Food, Flicks and Fun events at Town Center Plaza, 16521 Adenmoor Ave., beginning at 6:30 p.m. It includes a free concert by the Colony Boys, followed by the movie “Sing” at dusk. Food vendors provide food for sale.

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.