COMMUNITY CALENDAR: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ enters final two weekends

The final two weekends of a production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” begins at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. First St., Boyle Heights.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 19, 3 and 8 p.m. Jan. 13 and 20 and 4 p.m. Jan. 14 and 21.

The popular musical, based on a French fairy tale, follows Belle, a young woman in a provincial town in France, who meets up with a Beast, who is actually a handsome young prince, under the magic spell of an enchantress.

The production is presented by Casa 0101 Theater, TNH Productions and El Centro Del Pueblo, in association with Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo.

For tickets, call the Casa 0101 Theater Box Office at (323) 263-7684.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Jan. 12

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, Jan. 13

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Monday, Jan. 15

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Legal assistance: In partnership with L.A. Law Library, the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, is offering free law librarian assistance from 1 to 6 p.m. Each help desk visit includes assistance locating information and resources concerning legal issues and court procedures. L.A. Law Library provides legal resources and assistance with legal research as an educational service. (562) 868-0775

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Friday, Jan. 19

Open mic night: The city of Norwalk’s Recreation and Park Services Department invites local artists to show off their talent at open mic night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 13200 Clarkdale Ave. All types of artists, including singers, dancers, poets and musicians are encouraged to join us and share new material or classic favorites in front of an enthusiastic audience. Performances should be appropriate for all ages. (562) 929-5521

Saturday, Jan. 20

Clutter busting: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, wants to help residents accomplish their New Year’s resolutions and learn how to get organized. Laura Ellis, president of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals, helps people overcome their organizing dilemmas from 11 a.m. to noon. (562) 868-0775

Rain harvesting: The city of Alhambra offers a free workshop on rainwater harvesting at 2 p.m. at the Granada Park Gymnasium, 2000 W. Hellman Ave. The workshop is presented by Rain Barrels International and emphasize the benefits of rainwater harvesting. Alhambra residents qualify for a rebate for the full cost of rain barrels, with a limit four per household). Pre-purchased rain barrels are $65 each plus tax at http://www.rainbarrelsintl.com/events.asp under the City of Alhambra event and your rain barrels will be available for pick up at the event. Distribution is from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Business women meet: The Sierra Mar District of the California Federation of Business and Professional Women is sponsoring an informational meeting at 2 p.m. at Du-Pars’ Restaurant, 214 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena. All people interested in the promotion of working women are invited to attend this free meeting to learn about the goals, objectives and benefits of the National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s organization. The speakers are Bessie Hironimus, recently elected executive secretary of BPW International; and Katherine Winans, president of the California Federation of Business and Professional Women. (626) 307-5650

