COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Bilingual ‘Aladdin’ opens in Boyle Heights

A bilingual stage production of Disney’s “Aladdin” begins a six-week run at Casa 0101 Theater, 2101 E. First St., Boyle Heights, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.

The play is performed seven times a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays, 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $20 for Boyle Heights’ residents with identification, $25 for students and senior citizens and $30 general admission.

Information: (323) 263-7684.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Jan. 13

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, Jan. 14

Waste roundup: A household hazardous waste and e-waste disposal event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at John Anson Ford Park, 7800 Scout Ave., Bell Gardens. Accepted items include brake fluid, paint thinner, household cleaning fluids, vehicle batteries, motor oil, oil filters, expired prescription medications, anti-freeze and fluorescent light bulbs. Electronic items accepted include computers, TV and stereo sets, computer printers and cell phones. (800) 238-0172

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Monday, Jan. 16

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Blood pressure checks: The Pioneer Medical Group visits the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, at 9:30 a.m. to offer blood pressure screenings to senior citizens. Screenings are conducted by certified staff who can discuss the results with people who are screened. (562) 929-5580

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Fresh produce:The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, Jan. 19

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Blood donations: The Bell Gardens Police Department takes part in the 11th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive between competing police departments. People can donate blood from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Police Department’s parking lot, 7100 Garfield Ave. Last year, Bell Gardens contributed 77 pints of blood. (562) 806-7600

Saturday, Jan. 21

Citizenship clinic: Representatives from South Asian Network provide assistance for people needing help filling out citizenship forms at the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants also can receive a legal review of their application, study materials and a fee waiver application. Call the library to register and receive a list of documents to bring to the workshop. (562) 868-0775

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bike rodeo: The Bell Gardens Police Department conducts a bicycle rodeo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Suva Intermediate School, 6660 Suva St., to teach bicycle safety to children. Participants receive instruction on rules for safe bike riding and the importance of wearing safety equipment. Helmets are required. (562) 806-7602

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.