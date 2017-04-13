COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Cal State L.A. hosts conference on Mexican writer

A two-day conference featuring the poetry, essays and literary theory of Mexico’s acclaimed writer Alfonso Reyes, is planned April 14-15 in the Cal State Los Angeles Music Hall on campus at 5151 University Drive, Los Angeles.

Eight keynote and featured speakers speak on various topics regarding Reyes, a Latin American poet, essayist and literary theorist during the first half of the 20th century.

The conference also includes three plenary sessions and a book presentation and runs both days as part of the “2017: Year of Mexico in Los Angeles” celebration.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, April 14

Tax assistance: College students who have been certified by the IRS are providing free basic income tax preparation services from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, for individuals and families who earned $54,000 or less in 2016 as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The service is offered in the Administration of Justice Building, Room 203. Those needing help with taxes must bring all documents needed for tax services. (562) 463-7359

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, April 15

Tax assistance: Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, and its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $54,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. Tax help is available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. In addition, there are free services on financial literacy and asset building, as well as microcredit and business planning. The service is available in room 343 on the third floor of Salazar Hall. Appointments are not necessary. (626) 820-3925.

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Citizenship clinic: The South Asian Network offers help on immigration issues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway. Participants may receive a legal review of their application, study materials and a fee waiver application. Call the library to register and receive a list of documents to bring to the workshop. This event is free, but registration is required. (562) 868-0775

Health workshop: A free three-week community workshop offering healthy eating tips begins at 10 a.m. at PIH Health Whittwood Medical Office, 15725 Whittier Blvd., Whittier. The Families In It Together (FIT) for Health workshop focuses on nutrition basics and explores ways to increase physical activity. The workshop continues on the next two Saturdays. Reservations are required. (562) 967-2890

Monday, April 17

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, April 18

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, April 19

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, April 20

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided.

College forum: Rio Hondo College hosts a community education forum 6 to 8 p.m. at Santa Fe High School, 10400 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs. The forum showcase the college’s transfer and pathways programs, honors program, financial aid, career and adult re-entry programs, and other student support services. (562) 908-3403

Saturday, April 22

Citizenship fair: State Sen. Tony Mendoza hosts a citizenship fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ABC Adult School, 20122 Cabrillo Lane, Cerritos, in conjunction with the ABC Adult School, Community Hispanic Association and Korean Community Services. People can receive help with filling out paper work, immigration attorneys can answer questions and passport photographs can be taken. RSVP to (562) 612-1407.

Poker tournament: The ninth annual Friends of South Gate charity poker tournament begins at noon in the Girls Clubhouse at South Gate Park, 4940 Southern Ave. A $30 tax-deductible donation serves as entry fee and includes all-you-can-eat sandwiches, pizza and soft drinks. More than $4,000 worth of drawings and prizes are available. Proceeds benefit the youth of the community with scholarships and seasonal special events. (323) 563-5447 or (323) 357-9636

