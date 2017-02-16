COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Cal State L.A. offers job fair, tax help Feb. 18

Cal State Los Angeles, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and the state Board of Equalization host a free income tax preparation event and job fair from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in Salazar Hall on the Cal State campus, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles.

Several nonprofit organizations along with public and private agencies offer employment opportunities to residents throughout Southern California.

Information: (323) 343-5256.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Feb. 17

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Bilingual play: A bilingual stage production of Disney’s “Aladdin” concludes its run at Casa 0101 Theater, 2101 E. First St., Boyle Heights, at 8 p.m. The play is performed seven times a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays, 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for Boyle Heights’ residents with identification, $25 for students and senior citizens and $30 general admission. (323) 263-7684.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Smartphone assistance: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers assistance to people with smartphones and tablets from 10 to 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to charge their device in advance. Assistance is on a first come basis and those needing more than 15 minutes of assistance may be asked to make an appointment. (562) 868-0775

Monday, Feb. 20

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Blood pressure screening: The Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, and Pioneer Medical Group offer free blood pressure screening at the center at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure is taken by a licensed medical staff person who is available to discuss the results afterward. (562) 929-5580

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Fresh produce:The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Business women meet: The East Los Angeles-Montebello Business and Professional Women invite prospective new members to attend a meeting at 4:30 p.m. at Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant, 125 N. 6th Street, Montebello. Reservations can be made by calling (626) 307-5650.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Heart seminar: The Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, offers a seminar on the importance of heart health from 10 to 11 a.m. A doctor from AppleCare Medical discusses important steps for seniors, common types of heart disease and how to cope with them. (562) 929-5580

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

College forum: Rio Hondo College hosts a community education forum 6 to 8 p.m. at La Serna High School, 15301 Youngwood Drive, Whittier. The forum showcase the college’s transfer and pathways programs, honors program, financial aid, career and adult re-entry programs, and other student support services. (562) 908-3403

Friday, Feb. 24

Tax assistance: College students who have been certified by the IRS are providing free basic income tax preparation services from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, for individuals and families who earned $54,000 or less in 2016 as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The service is offered in the Administration of Justice Building, Room 203. Those needing help with taxes must bring all documents needed for tax services. (562) 463-7359

Dental screening: The Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, offers dental screening to senior citizens from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Northeast Dental provides a basic dental health screening. The dental assistant can discuss individual findings with patients, who can then address issues with their regular dentist. (562) 929-5580

Saturday Feb. 25

Tax assistance: Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, and its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $54,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. Tax help is available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. In addition, there are free services on financial literacy and asset building, as well as microcredit and business planning.The service is available in room 343 on the third floor of Salazar Hall. Appointments are not necessary. (626) 820-3925.

Citizenship clinic: Representatives from the South Asian Network offer assistance from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. at the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, for people wanting to file for citizenship. Participants also can receive a legal review of their application, study materials and a fee waiver application. Call the library to register and receive a list of documents to bring to the workshop. (562) 868-0775

College open house:Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, hosts its second annual open house from 8:30 a.m. to noon, highlighting career and technical education programs, including the new four-year bachelor degree in automotive technology.The open house provides prospective students and parents with a chance to meet faculty and current students, and learn how the programs can provide career skills and further their educational experience. Registration is required. (562) 273-2170

