COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Cal State L.A. to hold three-day Eagle-Con

Cal State Los Angeles honors fiction writer and editor Nalo Hopkinson and writer and producer Cheo Hodari Coker during Eagle-Con, an event that celebrates science fiction, fantasy, comic books and superheroes March 8-10 on the Cal State campus, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles.

The theme of this year’s Eagle-Con is “Aliens, Monsters and Others!” The three-day convention explores issues of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, identity and representation in science fiction and fantasy across media.

Hopkinson receives the 2018 Eagle-Con Octavia E. Butler Memorial Award at 4:30 p.m. March 8 in the University-Student Union, Los Angeles Room. The award is given in recognition of impactful contributions to the world of science fiction, fantasy and speculative fiction, with the spirit and conviction demonstrated by multi-award winning author and Cal State L.A. alumna Octavia E. Butler.

As part of the event’s culminating program, Coker receives the 2018 Eagle-Con Prism Award at 3 p.m. March 10 in Golden Eagle Ballroom 3. The Prism Award is given in recognition of the envisioning and projection of a diverse and representative spectrum of people into the future through artistic media.

For the complete schedule, go to the Eagle-Con website.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, March 9

Tax assistance: Free income tax assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier. Those seeking assistance should bring photo identification for all those on the return, Social Security cards, birth dates for filers and all dependents, wage and earnings forms (W-2, W-2, 1099-R), interest and dividend statements (Form 1099s), a copy of 2016 federal and state returns, if available, a blank check with bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit, interest statements, day care records and day care tax ID number. (562) 463-7359

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Dance concert: The Cerritos College Dance Department presents the 2018 Dance Concert choreographed by faculty, students and guest artists at 8 p.m. in the Burnight Center Theatre on campus, 11110 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk. The show is repeated March 10, also at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10. Tickets at the door are $15. (562) 860-2451, ext. 2846

Saturday, March 10

Tax assistance: Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $54,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance service is available every Saturday through April 14 from 8 a.m. to noon in room c-343 on the third floor of Salazar Hall. Appointments are not necessary. (213) 278-2070.

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Monday, March 12

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, March 13

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Legal assistance: In partnership with L.A. Law Library, the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, is offering free law librarian assistance from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Each help desk visit includes assistance locating information and resources concerning legal issues and court procedures. L.A. Law Library provides legal resources and assistance with legal research as an educational s0ervice. (562) 868-0775

Wednesday, March 14

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Cancer fundraiser: A kickoff event for the South Gate/Lynwood Relay for Life to fight cancer is planned from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Gate American Legion Post, 9535 California Ave. (323) 243-9132

Thursday, March 15

Smartphone assistance: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers assistance to people with smartphones and tablets from 2 to 3 p.m. Those attending are asked to charge their device in advance. Assistance is on a first come basis and those needing more than 15 minutes of assistance may be asked to make an appointment. (562) 868-0775

Friday, March 16

Arts in Norwalk: The city of Norwalk conducts the ninth annual “Artastic” from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 13200 Clarkdale Ave. Artastic highlights the year-round programming offered at the Cultural Arts Center, including fine arts, music and dance. Those attending can enjoy a variety of art exhibits, a sidewalk chalk art contest, a community book fair, arts and crafts activities, live entertainment and food trucks. (562) 929-5521

Saturday, March 17

Hazardous waste: The Los Angeles County Public Works Department and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County conduct a free disposal of household wastes too hazardous for regular trash from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the intersection of Butler Avenue and Bellinger Street in Lynwood. Accepted are paint, used oil, cleaning fluids and all electronic appliances and items. Not accepted are explosives, ammunition, radio-active items and any items from a business. (800) 238-0172

Sunday, March 18

Car show: The Tweedy Mile Association stages the 2018 Azalea Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Gate Golf Course, 9615 Pinehurst Ave. The event is part of the Azalea Festival being held in South Gate Park. (323) 920-5886

