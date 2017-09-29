COMMUNITY CALENDAR: College, career readiness fair planned at Schurr High

The Montebello Unified School District hosts its first-ever College and Career Readiness Fair “Your Future, Your Choice,” Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schurr High School, 820 N. Wilcox Ave., Montebello, to help students explore academic and career options that will be available to them after leaving the district.

The College and Career Readiness Fair offer separate tracks for elementary, middle and high school students and covers a variety of topics including financial literacy, testing information and career technical education.

Several college and universities staff information booths to provide literature and respond to student questions. Parents are able to attend a panel on “The Dream Act,” as well as parent awareness workshops that coincide with the grade of their children and information from community organizations.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Sept. 29

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, Sept. 30

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Gardening workshop: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, hosts a bilingual smart gardening workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those attending can learn backyard composting, water-wise gardening, worm composting and grass cycling. Compost bins are available for purchase at the end of the workshop. (562) 868-0775

Monday, Oct. 2

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Law library advice: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers a law library workshop from 1:15 to 2 p.m. This month’s topic is how to research legal topics at the Norwalk Courthouse by using the LA Law Library eBranch. (562) 868-0775

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, Oct. 5

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Oktoberfest: The Norwalk Chamber of Commerce conducts its third annual Oktoberfest from 5:30 to10 p.m. at So-Cal Pizza, 12253 Imperial Highway. Cost is $45. Attendees must be age 21 or older. No tickets are sold at the door. The event includes beer tasting, appetizers, games and a special Oktoberfest collectors glass. (562) 864-7785

Saturday, Oct. 7

Veterans fundraiser: The Norwalk Community Coordinating Council hosts a flapjack fundraiser until 10 a.m. at Applebee’s Restaurant, 12129 Imperial Highway, Norwalk. For tickets, visit www.ncconline.us or call Gordon at (562) 400-8188 or Liz at (562) 480-4741. Funds support scholarships for veterans who are students at Cerritos College.

Recycling event: The city of Norwalk offers free electronic waste collection and a shred-a-thon on a first come basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall, 12700 Norwalk Blvd. Shredding is limited to five boxes per vehicle. Electronics received include TV sets, computers, cell phones, fax machines, printers, VCR and DVD players, stereo equipment, game stations and radios. Rain barrels are sold for $30 plus tax with a $35 rebate within 60 days. (562) 929-5964

