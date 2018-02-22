COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-kilometer run Feb. 24

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at Apollo Park, 12544 Rives Ave.

It is sponsored by the city with proceeds going to True Lasting Connections, a program of the Downey Unified School District that aids needy students and their families.

Besides the actual run, which starts at 7:30 a.m., the event features vendor booths, a community stage for live performances, cheer squads and music provided by a disc jockey.

Information: (562) 904-7128.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Feb. 23

Tax assistance: Free income tax assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier. Those seeking assistance should bring photo identification for all those on the return, Social Security cards, birth dates for filers and all dependents, wage and earnings forms (W-2, W-2, 1099-R), interest and dividend statements (Form 1099s), a copy of 2016 federal and state returns, if available, a blank check with bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit, interest statements, day care records and day care tax ID number. (562) 463-7359

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Student achievement: Paramount High School, 14429 Downey Ave., recognizes its top African-American students at the 11th annual Black Family Forum Student Achievement Awards Night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the campus gymnasium. Lance Roberts, a political science professor at Los Angeles Southwest College and Long Beach chapter president of 100 Back Men of America, is the keynote speaker. (562) 602-6068

Play festival: Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. First St., Boyle Heights, is presenting “Brown & Out IV,” a festival of 10 short plays celebrating the LGBT and Latin experience Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. through March 4. This year’s festival tackles themes of friendship, family, gender identity, HIV, suicide, religion and old school vs. millennial differences. The plays feature strong adult language and mature themes. Tickets range from $15 to $20. (323) 263-7684

Saturday, Feb. 24

Tax assistance: Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $54,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance service is available every Saturday through April 14 from 8 a.m. to noon in room c-343 on the third floor of Salazar Hall. Appointments are not necessary. (213) 278-2070.

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Monday, Feb. 26

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Public forum: The city of Norwalk conducts a community forum to allow City Council members to hear concerns of residents and to answer questions at 6 p.m. at Lakeland Elementary School11224 Bombardier Ave. Spanish translation services are provided and light refreshments are served. (562) 929-5735

Tenant workshop: The Fair Housing Foundation, nonprofit agency contracted by the city of Norwalk, conducts a tenants rights workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Social Service Center, 11929 Alondra Blvd. Admission is free for information on fair housing laws, eviction process, security deposits, repairs, rent increases and renting at a foreclosed property. (800) 446-3247

Legal assistance: In partnership with L.A. Law Library, the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, is offering free law librarian assistance from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Each help desk visit includes assistance locating information and resources concerning legal issues and court procedures. L.A. Law Library provides legal resources and assistance with legal research as an educational service. (562) 868-0775

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Business women meet: Barbara Phillips Turner talks about African-American women and their contributions to society at the dinner meeting of the East Los Angeles-Montebello Business and Professional Women at Marie Callender’s Restaurant, 220 S. Atlantic Blvd., Monterey Park. Networking starts at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. (626) 307-5650

Saturday, March 3

Gardening workshop: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, hosts a workshop on turning landscaping into a lush, edible garden from 10 a.m. to noon. Tips are given on growing fruits, herbs and vegetables and selecting the right edible plants for individual needs. RSVPs are requested. (562) 275-4234

