COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey space center plans Star Wars family night

The Columbia Memorial Space Center, 12400 Columbia Way, Downey, hosts a Star Wars-themed Family Fun Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17, with space related activities, games and demonstrations.

People may come dressed as their favorite Star Wars character.

Admission is $5, free for space center members.

Information: (562) 231-1200.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Dec. 16

Support group: Seniors who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, Dec. 17

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Painting day: Artist-in-residence Roy Anthony Shabla hosts a community painting day at the Stay Gallery, 11140 Downey Ave., Downey, beginning at 11 a.m. All local artists are invited to contribute to an 18-foot painting. (562) 774-2056

Monday, Dec. 19

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Health screenings: Pioneer Medical Group provides free blood pressure screenings for senior citizens 50 and older from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The service is provided by licensed medical staff who discuss results of the screenings afterward. (562) 929-5580

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Fresh produce:The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, Dec. 22

Holiday stress: Representatives of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health teach senior citizens experiencing stress and loss during the holidays how to maintain a healthy and positive attitude from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. (562) 929-5580

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

