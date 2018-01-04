COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Eastside group to break ground on new facility

InnerCity Struggle, an Eastside nonprofit that focuses on social and educational justice, breaks ground on its new headquarters at 3467 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles, from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 5.

Founded in 1994, InnerCity Struggle works with local families to promote safe, healthy and non-violent communities.

Information: (323) 780-7605.

Friday, Jan. 5

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, Jan. 6

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Tree distribution: The Tree People, a nonprofit conservation group, hands out free fruit trees from 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6923 Salt Lake Ave., one tree per family as long as supplies lasts. Reservations are not needed. (310) 402-6771

Monday, Jan. 8

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Retired teachers meet: The Whittier Division of the California Retired Teachers Association holds its monthly luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. at the Whittier Elks Lodge, 13620 E. Whittier Blvd. The group recognizes members who are 90 and older. Lunch is served at noon for $18. Reservations are required. (626) 210-1510

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, Jan. 11

Adult crafts: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, teaches adults how to create their own whiteboard using a picture frame, scrapbook paper, paint and glitter. The class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. All materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

