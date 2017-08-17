COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Eclipse viewing party planned at Montebello Library

The Montebello Library, 1550 W. Beverly Blvd., hosts one of five special viewing events for the solar eclipse which can be seen Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

An educator from NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena is scheduled to be present to answer questions and to tell those on hand how to view the eclipse safely without causing eye damage.

A limited number of safety glasses are provided.

Other viewing opportunities are at Glendale Community College, the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena and the California Science Center in Exposition Park.

The Griffith Observatory is hosting its own viewing party as well.

Information: (323) 722-6551.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Aug. 18

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Summer street fest: Pico Rivera continues its Friday night summer street festival from 5 to 10 p.m. on Mines Avenue between Rosemead Boulevard and Lindsey Avenue. The event features a variety of exhibitors, pony rides, face painting, jumpers, free kids crafts and strolling entertainment. Food and refreshments, including a beer and wine garden, are available for purchase. Big Bad Rooster, Nubes and Tierra perform.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Rocket festival: The Columbia Memorial Space Center, 12400 Columbia Way, Downey, hosts its seventh annual Rocket Fever Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1, offering a mix of center history and science and technology programming. The day includes hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities and booths from science groups such as Boeing, the Orange County Rocket Society, and Discount Rocketry. (562) 231-1200

Family fun fest: The city of Norwalk holds a family fun fest from noon to 4 p.m. at Norwalk Park, 13000 Clarkdale Ave. The day includes art activities for all ages, games, food vendors and more. (562) 929-5922

Wellness fun day: The Rosemead Chamber of Commerce and United Integrated Healthcare combine for a wellness fun day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rosemead Community Center, 3936 Muscatel Ave. The day includes health screenings and children’s activities.

Music and art fest: The third annual Eastside Sol, a solar-powered music and art festival, takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Mariachi Plaza, 1817 E. First St., Boyle Heights. Selenamos, El Conjunto Nueva Ola and Mariachi Voz de America perform. It also features information and vendor booths and a free bilingual bike rodeo.

Monday, Aug. 21

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Community forum: The second in a series of community forums is planned at 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at Sanchez Elementary School, 11960 162nd St., Norwalk, so city officials can hear about specific concerns from residents. All Norwalk residents and businesses owners are welcome. (562) 929-5735

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, Aug. 24

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Adults create: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, teaches adults how to create a fancy note card with pockets using an envelope, scrapbook paper and glue from 2 to 3 p.m. The note card is perfect for holding photos, notes, and mementos. Light refreshments are provided by the Friends of Norwalk Libraries. (562) 868-0775

Bandshell concert: Suave performs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Montebello City Park Bandshell, 1301 W. Whittier Blvd. Park Avenue Christian Church provides the music for the evening.

Friday, Aug. 25

Painting instruction: A brush strokes and beverages event is planned from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Cultural Arts Center, 13200 Clarkdale Ave. The event includes step-by-step instruction of a painting simple enough for attendees of all experience levels. The event is open to adults 21 and over. Cost is $25 per person. All materials are provided. (562) 929-5521

Summer street fest: Pico Rivera continues its Friday night summer street festival from 5 to 10 p.m. on Mines Avenue between Rosemead Boulevard and Lindsey Avenue. The event features a variety of exhibitors, pony rides, face painting, jumpers, free kids crafts and strolling entertainment. Food and refreshments, including a beer and wine garden, are available for purchase. Rose City Rhythm, the Wise Guys and Poncho Sanchez perform.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Recycling event: A motor oil and oil filter recycling event is planned at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 722 S. Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents may bring their used motor oil and oil filters for recycling and receive one free oil filter while supplies last.

