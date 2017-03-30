COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Five-person soccer tournament to be held in Norwalk

Neymar Jr’s Five global soccer tournament is held April 1 at the Urban Soccer 5 Center, 12000 Firestone Blvd., Norwalk.

Male and female players compete in a five-a-side knockout tournament to determine the top soccer team to represent Los Angeles in the U.S. finals.

Information: (818) 621-1111.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, March 31

Tax assistance: College students who have been certified by the IRS are providing free basic income tax preparation services from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, for individuals and families who earned $54,000 or less in 2016 as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The service is offered in the Administration of Justice Building, Room 203. Those needing help with taxes must bring all documents needed for tax services. (562) 463-7359

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, April 1

Tax assistance: Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, and its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $54,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. Tax help is available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. In addition, there are free services on financial literacy and asset building, as well as microcredit and business planning. The service is available in room 343 on the third floor of Salazar Hall. Appointments are not necessary. (626) 820-3925.

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Smartphone assistance: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers assistance to people with smartphones and tablets from 10 to 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to charge their device in advance. Assistance is on a first come basis and those needing more than 15 minutes of assistance may be asked to make an appointment. (562) 868-0775

Monday, April 3

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, April 4

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, April 5

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, April 6

Job fair: Job seekers get the opportunity to explore career options and speak with more than 40 employers at Cerritos College’s semi-annual job bair from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on campus, 11110 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk. Those attending can apply for job positions on site, and network with employers from several industries, including healthcare, sales, retail, and government/public sectors. Job seekers should dress in business attire and bring copies of their resumes.

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided.

Saturday, April 8

Easter celebration: The city of Downey and the Downey Los Amigos Kiwanis Club offer Brunch with the Bunny and an Easter carnival from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Golden Park, 8840 Golden Ave. Brunch is served at 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost is $8 for residents, $11 for non-residents and includes free entertainment. Parents may take pictures of the Easter bunny with their children. Free community activities not with brunch are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include carnival games with Easter egg prizes, Easter basket prize walk, a portable skating structure and face painting. Tickets are available through March 31 at the Parks and Recreation Office, 7850 Quill Drive. (562) 904-7238.

