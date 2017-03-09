COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Fundraiser planned for slain Whittier police officer

Retired Montebello Police Chief Garry Couso-Vasquez holds a fundraiser to support the family of Whittier police officer Keith Boyer from 1 to 7 p.m. March 18 at Mulcaheys Gastro Bar, 15334 Whittier Blvd., Whittier.

Boyer was killed in the line of duty Feb. 20 at the intersection of Colima Road and Mar Vista Street in Whittier.

The event includes a silent auction and live music by local groups the Bootleggers Blues Band and the Flashback Cowboys. Couso-Vasquez plays drums for both groups.

Couso-Vasquez wants to raise funds for the Boyer family, bring unity to his community and pay tribute to his fellow officer and drummer. Boyer played drums in a classic rock band out of Temecula.

Information: (562) 943-3112.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, March 10

Tax assistance: College students who have been certified by the IRS are providing free basic income tax preparation services from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, for individuals and families who earned $54,000 or less in 2016 as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The service is offered in the Administration of Justice Building, Room 203. Those needing help with taxes must bring all documents needed for tax services. (562) 463-7359

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, March 11

Tax assistance: Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, and its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $54,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. Tax help is available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. In addition, there are free services on financial literacy and asset building, as well as microcredit and business planning.The service is available in room 343 on the third floor of Salazar Hall. Appointments are not necessary. (626) 820-3925.

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Monday, March 13

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

CalFresh benefits: The Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, provides information for people 65 years or older on qualifying for CalFresh benefits from 9 a.m. to noon. CalFresh benefits can help senior citizens put healthy, nutritious food on the table each month. The seminar is limited to the first 20 people who apply. (562) 929-5580

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, March 14

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Retired teachers meet: The Whittier Chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association meets at the Whittier Elks Lodge, 13620 Whittier Blvd., at 11 a.m. The lunch menu includes corned beef and cabbage. Entertainment follows. Cost is $18. (562) 696-0265

Wednesday, March 15

Fresh produce:The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Medicare advice: The Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, offers information on the health insurance counseling and advocacy program from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required. (562) 929-5580

Thursday, March 16

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided.

Smartphone assistance: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers assistance to people with smartphones and tablets from 2 to 3 p.m. Those attending are asked to charge their device in advance. Assistance is on a first come basis and those needing more than 15 minutes of assistance may be asked to make an appointment. (562) 868-0775

Career fair: Warren High School, 8141 DePalma St., Downey, holds its second annual career fair from 6 to 8 p.m. in the school stadium. Professionals from a variety of industries including construction technology, biomedical, animation, photography, culinary arts, engineering and computer science offer advice and representatives of 40 trade schools and community colleges also are present. (562) 869-7306

College forum: Rio Hondo College hosts a community education forum 6 to 8 p.m. at Whittier High School, 12417 Philadelphia St. The forum showcase the college’s transfer and pathways programs, honors program, financial aid, career and adult re-entry programs, and other student support services. (562) 908-3403

Friday, March 17

Art event: The Norwalk Recreation and Park Services Department conducts “Artastic,” featuring a variety of art displays, music, dance, crafts, a movie, ceramics, chalk art competition, a book fair and art walk from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex, 13200 Clarkdale Ave. Admission is free. Food is available for purchase from food trucks. (562) 929-5763

Saturday, March 18

Grand opening: The city of Bell and the developer of The Residences at Walker conduct a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. for the new housing development at 6522 Walker St. The project has 14 new homes. (562) 307-0266

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.