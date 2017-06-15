COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Information meeting planned on proposed transit line

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority conducts a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the South Gate Park Girls Clubhouse, 4940 Southern Ave., to initiate environmental studies for the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor, a new 20-mile light rail transit line that could connect downtown Los Angeles with Southeast Los Angeles County.

The line would run from Los Angeles through Vernon, Huntington Park, Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, Downey, Paramount, Bellflower, Cerritos and Artesia following an abandoned railroad line.

The meetings are required by state and federal law and provide opportunities for the public to learn more about the project alternatives and submit ideas. An extended public scoping comment period runs through Aug. 4.

Presentations begin 30 minutes after the indicated start time, followed by public comments. Those unable to attend can view the presentations via a live stream at 6:30 p.m. at tinyurl.com/metroWSAB.

For more information, visit wsab@metro.net or metro.net/wsab.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, June 16

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, June 17

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Cell phone workshop: The Norwalk Senior Center. 14040 San Antonio Drive, conducts a workshop from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for people wanting to learn how to use their cell phone, iPod or other digital devices. Space is limited and registration is required by June 15. Make sure to bring the device, as well as any accessories and manuals that came with it. (562) 929-5580

Monday, June 19

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, June 20

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, June 21

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Creative evening: The Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, offers an evening of fun and creativity from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The instructor selects a predetermined painting that all levels of artists can follow. Cost is $10 per person and includes all supplies and light refreshments. Registration is required, as only 15 seats are available. (562) 929-5580

Thursday, June 22

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Artistic endeavor: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, invites adults to learn how to decorate a canvas bag as part of the Adult Summer Reading Program from 2 to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Norwalk Libraries. (562) 868-0775

Saturday, June 24

Citizenship clinic: Representatives from the South Asian Network provide assistance for people applying for citizenship from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway. Participants also can receive a legal review of their application, study materials and a fee waiver application. Call the library to register and receive a list of documents to bring to the workshop. (562) 868-0775

Transit meeting: The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority conducts a public meeting from 10 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., to initiate environmental studies for the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor, a new 20-mile light rail transit line that would link downtown Los Angeles with Southeast Los Angeles County. The line would run from Los Angeles through Vernon, Huntington Park, Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, Downey, Paramount, Bellflower, Cerritos and Artesia following an abandoned railroad line. Information: wsab@metro.net or metro.net/wsab.

