COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Lummis Days Festival planned

Wave Staff Report

The three-day 13th annual Lummis Days Festival begins with a free screening of the award-winning film, “Dolores,” at 7 p.m. June 1 at Thorne Hall on the Occidental College campus, 1600 Campus Road, Eagle Rock.

The documentary about Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers union, is followed by a panel discussion, led by veteran Latino arts advocate Tomás Benitez, that offer context to the film.

The 2018 Lummis Days event showcases the variety and diversity of the Northeast L.A. arts community with events at five locations presenting music, dance, poetry, film and puppets. Admission to all Lummis Days Festival events is free. A full schedule of Lummis Days activities is available at www.LummisDay.org.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, June 1

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, June 2

Hazardous disposal: Los Angeles County Public Works Department and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County offer a free trash collection for hazardous household items and electronic wastes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southern California Gas Company, 8101 Rosemead Blvd., Pico Rivera.

Items accepted include household cleaners, paint, chemicals, medical needles and electronic items such as computers and television sets. Limit is 15 gallons of fluid and 1,125 pounds of solid waste.

Not accepted are weapons, ammunition, radioactive materials, tires, large appliances and any trash from a business. (800) 238-0172

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Golf tournament: Norwalk youth can connect with law enforcement over a round of golf at the Kids & Cops Golf Tournament at the Don Knabe Golf Center & Junior Academy at 13717 Shoemaker Ave. Check in begins at 9 a.m. with the tournament starting at 10 a.m. The cost is $10 per player and includes golf, T-shirt, a barbeque luncheon and drawing prizes. (562) 929-5566

Oil recycling event: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works offers free oil filters while the supplies last for people who turn in used oil and used oil filters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 722 S. Atlantic Blvd., East Los Angeles.

Sunday, June 3

Awards luncheon: The Norwalk Coordinating Council conducts its 82nd annual awards luncheon from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex, 13100 Clarkdale Ave. Awards include Citizen of the Year, the Keystone Award and a youth scholarship recipient. Tickers are $20 and must be purchased in advance. (562) 400-8188

Monday, June 4

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, June 5

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

CPR-training: In support of National CPR Week, St. Francis Medical Center, 3630 E. Imperial Highway, is offering free hands-only CPR classes to the community in collaboration with the Los Angeles County There are four sessions, two in English and two in Spanish, starting at 10:30 a.m. (310) 900-7319

Wednesday, June 6

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, June 7

Coffee and cops: The Norwalk Public Safety Department and Norwalk Sheriff’s Station personnel meet with residents at the next Coffee with a Cop event from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ella’s Café, formerly Pepe Jones Cafe, at 13220 San Antonio Drive. Complimentary coffee and pastries are provided. In addition, the first 30 attendees are eligible for a special coffee mug. (562) 929-5732

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.