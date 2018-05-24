COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Maywood plans Memorial Day weekend street festival

Wave Staff Report

The city of Maywood hosts a four-day festival during Memorial Day weekend along a five-block section of Slauson Avenue between Atlantic and Carmelita avenues.

Mexican singer and telenovela star Ninel Conde headlines the Festival Primavera de Maywood, which features carnival rides, game booths, two music stages and plenty of food for sale.

Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. May 24, 3 to 11 p.m. May 26 and 27 and 3 to 10 p.m. May 28.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, May 25

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, May 26

Hazardous disposal: Items considered too toxic to place in landfills are collected free of charge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southeast Rio Vista YMCA at Maywood Park, 57th Street and Heliotrope Avenue in Maywood. Items accepted include household cleaners, paint, chemicals, medical needles and electronic items such as computers and television sets. Limit is 15 gallons of fluid and 1,125 pounds of solid waste.

Not accepted are weapons, ammunition, radioactive materials, tires, large appliances and any trash from a business. (800) 238-0172

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Memorial Day barbecue: The Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, holds a Memorial Day weekend barbecue from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The menu includes barbecue chicken, cole slaw, barbecue baked beans, roll, ice cream cup and a drink. The band Midnight Ride, specializing in rock and top 40 music, provides live entertainment. Drawings take place throughout the afternoon. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased before May 24. (562) 929-5580.

Citizenship workshop: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offers a naturalization information session at 6 p.m. at the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, 2650 Zoe Ave., Huntington Park, as part of a month-long series. The presentation is in Spanish. (202) 288-1637

Monday, May 28

Memorial Day programs: The Downey Cemetery District conducts its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Wall and Garden in the Downey Cemetery, 9073 Gardendale Ave. The free event includes comments by district officials, patriotic songs by local students, a wreath-laying ceremony, a rifle salute by American Legion Post No. 270 and the playing of “Taps.” Parking is available in the Green Line station at the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and Lakewood Boulevard with free shuttle service to and from the cemetery. (562) 904-7223

The city of Norwalk and American Legion Post No. 359, hold the annual Memorial Day celebration at 11 a.m. at the Freedom Memorial Art Installation at City Hall, 12700 Norwalk Blvd. Elected officials, veterans and community members come together to pay tribute to veterans. Participants include the American Legion Combined Color Guard, and musical performances by the Norwalk All-City Youth Band. The keynote address will be provided by retired U.S. Navy veteran Stephanie Stone, chief deputy director of the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Complimentary refreshments are served and free parking is available.

Tuesday, May 29

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, May 30

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Saturday, June 2

Hazardous disposal: Los Angeles County Public Works Department and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County offer a free trash collection for hazardous household items and electronic wastes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southern California Gas Company, 8101 Rosemead Blvd., Pico Rivera. Items accepted include household cleaners, paint, chemicals, medical needles and electronic items such as computers and television sets. Limit is 15 gallons of fluid and 1,125 pounds of solid waste.Not accepted are weapons, ammunition, radioactive materials, tires, large appliances and any trash from a business. (800) 238-0172

Oil recycling event: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works offers free oil filters while the supplies last for people who turn in used oil and used oil filters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 722 S. Atlantic Blvd., East Los Angeles.

Sunday, June 3

Awards luncheon: The Norwalk Coordinating Council conducts its 82nd annual awards luncheon from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex, 13100 Clarkdale Ave. Awards include Citizen of the Year, the Keystone Award and a youth scholarship recipient. Tickers are $20 and must be purchased in advance. (562) 400-8188

