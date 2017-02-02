COMMUNITY CALENDAR: MTA sets meetings on Gold Line extension plans

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority hosts two community meetings to update the community and obtain feedback on the Gold Line Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2 Project.

The MTA is evaluating options to extend the Gold Line east from its current terminus at Pomona and Atlantic boulevards in East Los Angeles to South El Monte or Whittier.

The meetings take place Feb. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whittier Uptown Senior Center, 13225 Walnut St.; and Feb. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Quite Cannon Spyglass Room, 901 Via San Clemente, Montebello.

Information: (213) 922-3012,

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Feb. 3

In-home services: Staff from Personal Assistance Services Council of LA visit the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to discuss in-home supportive services that help Medi-Cal recipients pay for residential assisted care, which covers personal care, laundry, cleaning services, grocery shopping and more. (562) 929-5580

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Bilingual play: A bilingual stage production of Disney’s “Aladdin” continues its six-week run at Casa 0101 Theater, 2101 E. First St., Boyle Heights, at 8 p.m. The play is performed seven times a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays, 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for Boyle Heights’ residents with identification, $25 for students and senior citizens and $30 general admission. (323) 263-7684.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Tax assistance: Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, and its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $54,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. Tax help is available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through April 15 for persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. In addition, there are free services on financial literacy and asset building, as well as microcredit and business planning.The service is available in room 343 on the third floor of Salazar Hall. Appointments are not necessary. (626) 820-3925.

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Gardening workshop: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, hosts a beginning smart gardening workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those attending can learn about backyard composting, water-wise gardening, worm composting and grass cycling. Compost bins are available for purchase at a discounted price after the workshop. (562) 868-0775

Lunar new year: The Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, celebrates the Asian new year “Year of the Rooster” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free with donation of a non-perishable canned good. Yesterday’s Band performs live, and snacks will be available for purchase. Donations support the Norwalk Food Pantry. (562) 929-5580

Monday, Feb. 6

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Career day: Lynwood High School, 4050 Imperial Highway, hosts its annual Career Day. Students may select up to two sessions from about 20 concurrent sessions. More than 1,000 juniors and seniors are expected to participate and more than 30 professionals, community leaders and organizations explain various career options. (310) 603-1582

Healthy eating: HealthCare Partners conducts a food preparation demonstration from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. Senior citizens are shown how to prepare and eat healthier meals. (562) 929-5580

Sixth Street plans:City Councilman José Huizar and City Engineer Gary Lee Moore host a meeting to share the vision and design for the 12-acre Sixth Street Viaduct Mobility Park, Arts and River Commons project at 6:30 at the Puente Learning Center, 501 S. Boyle Ave., Boyle Heights. The Sixth Street Viaduct and accompanying park project is located under and adjacent to the new Sixth Street Viaduct. The space connects Boyle Heights, with the Arts District and the Los Angeles River.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Fresh produce:The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Life workshop: The “Live Your Best Life” workshop, a three-week course focusing on improving the quality of life, begins from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the PIH Health Whittwood Medical Office, 15725 E. Whittier Blvd., Whittier. The program explains tools that can help support health and wellness goals while reducing stress as well reducing the risk of developing diabetes among other chronic health conditions. The course meets once a week. Reservations are required. (562) 967-2890

Sixth Street plans:City Councilman José Huizar and City Engineer Gary Lee Moore host a meeting to share the vision and design for the 12-acre Sixth Street Viaduct Mobility Park, Arts and River Commons project at 6:30 at the Sci-Arc, Keck Auditorium, 960 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles. The Sixth Street Viaduct and accompanying park project is located under and adjacent to the new Sixth Street Viaduct. The space connects Boyle Heights, with the Arts District and the Los Angeles River.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Artistic creations: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, shows adults how to create beautiful bouquets made from candy kisses from 2 to 3 p.m. All materials are provided. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Norwalk Libraries for adults only. (562) 868-0775

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.