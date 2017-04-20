COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Museum, Cal State L.A. offer Mesoamerican Symposium

The Art History Society of Cal State Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art present a Mesoamerican Symposium April 21-22.

The event takes place at the museum, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 21 and at the Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 22.

The symposium honors Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, a renowned Mexican archaeologist who led the excavation of the Great Temple of the Aztecs.

A unique exhibit featuring about 6,000 antique books, called “Transcultural Dialogues: The Books of Mesoamerica and Colonial Mexico,” opens at the Cal State L.A. John F. Kennedy Memorial Library at 5 p.m. April 22.

Symposium speakers include Elizabeth Boone of Tulane University, David Carrasco of the Harvard Divinity School, John D. Pohl of the Anthropology Department at Cal State L.A. and Karl Taube of UC Riverside.

Information: (818) 926-7635.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, April 21

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, April 22

Citizenship fair: State Sen. Tony Mendoza hosts a citizenship fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ABC Adult School, 20122 Cabrillo Lane, Cerritos, in conjunction with the ABC Adult School, Community Hispanic Association and Korean Community Services. People can receive help with filling out paper work, immigration attorneys can answer questions and passport photographs can be taken. RSVP to (562) 612-1407.

Earth day: The city of Huntington Park conducts Earth Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a citywide beautification effort. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., after which volunteers split up for beautification efforts at Marquez High School, Middleton Street Elementary School, Freedom Park and Salt Lake Park. A tree planting takes place at the corner of Templeton Street and Gage Avenue. (323) 582-6161

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Health workshop: A community workshop offering healthy eating tips begins at 10 a.m. at PIH Health Whittwood Medical Office, 15725 Whittier Blvd., Whittier. The Families In It Together (FIT) for Health workshop focuses on nutrition basics and explores ways to increase physical activity. Reservations are required. (562) 967-2890

Poker tournament: The ninth annual Friends of South Gate charity poker tournament begins at noon in the Girls Clubhouse at South Gate Park, 4940 Southern Ave. A $30 tax-deductible donation serves as entry fee and includes all-you-can-eat sandwiches, pizza and soft drinks. More than $4,000 worth of drawings and prizes are available. Proceeds benefit the youth of the community with scholarships and seasonal special events. (323) 563-5447 or (323) 357-9636

Monday, April 24

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, April 25

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, April 26

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Healthy eating: A free community workshop offering advice on healthier eating is offered from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at PIH Health Whittwood Medical Office, 15725 Whittier Blvd., Whittier. Reservations are required. To make a reservation, call (562) 967-2890.

May Day talk: Stephanie Ruiz, East Los Angeles-Montebello Young Careerist for 2016, talks about how May Day started in the United States at the dinner meeting of the East Los Angeles-Montebello Business and Professional Women at MERCI Board Room, 525 N. Chandler Ave., Monterey Park. Networking starts at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. Price of the dinner will be in the $10-$15 range. Reservations are required. Call or email Linda Wilson at (626) 307-5650 or lindalwilson@juno.com.

Thursday, April 27

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided.

Friday, April 28

College musical: The musical revue “It Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues” begins a six-performance run at 8 p.m. in the Burnight Center Theatre at Cerritos College, 11110 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk. The show tells the history and evolution of blues music and features some of the most famous and celebrated songs in the history of the blues movement. Other shows are at 8 p.m. April 29 and May 4-6, and 2 p.m. May 7. Advanced tickets range from $14 to $18 and tickets at the door range from $15 to $20. (562) 467-5058

Saturday, April 29

Women’s conference: Retired Monterey Park City Clerk Dave Barron discusses “Astro Turf Organizing” at the annual conference of the Sierra Mar District of Business and Professional Women at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2009 S. Garfield Ave., Monterey Park. Registration is at 8:45 a.m. with the meeting starting at 9:15 a.m. with a memorial service for members who passed away this past year. The conference starts at 9:30 a.m. The conference with luncheon is open to all interested people. The afternoon speaker is Carol Wong Quan, supervising special assistant in the office of the Los Angeles County Assessor. There is no registration cost for guests, but the cost of the luncheon is $10. Call or email Marie Clifton at (626) 287-5306 or mclifton40@msm.com.

