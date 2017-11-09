COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk to conduct annual Veterans Day tribute

The city of Norwalk conducts its annual Veterans Day tribute, “Honoring All Who Serve,” at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, at the city’s Freedom Memorial, located in the City Hall parking lot, 12700 Norwalk Blvd.

The event will feature the Norwalk All City Band and a keynote address by Rep. Linda T. Sánchez.

As part of the city’s efforts to honor the sacrifices of our veterans, the City Council is unveiling a reserved parking spot for wounded veterans at the event.

Information: (562) 929-5735.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Nov. 10

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, Nov. 11

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Tree lighting: More than 18,000 bulbs light up the world’s tallest live-cut tree (115 feet high) during the grand finale of Citadel Outlet’s 16th annual Tree Lighting Concert from 5 to 8 p.m. at 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce. The free concert is a family-friendly holiday tradition that includes a mix of original pop songs and holiday favorites. John Lindahl, Forever in Your Mind and the All-American Boys Chorus perform. Santa Claus arrives on the scene at 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Community forum: Norwalk residents and business owners are invited to attend a community forum at 6 p.m. Nov. 14, in the multipurpose room at Moffitt Elementary School, 13323 Goller Avenue. City officials are seeking feedback on a wide range of issues to help improve quality of life in the city. Light refreshments are planned. Translation services are available for residents who speak Spanish.

(562) 929-5735.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, Nov. 16

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Sunday, Nov. 19

Window painting: Fifth through 12th grade students living or attending school in the city of Norwalk, 12700 Norwalk Blvd., are invited to spread festive cheer by painting City Hall windows from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Window decorating Art supplies and lunch are provided. This year’s theme is “Grinch-mas,” and participating students have the opportunity to work with renowned hometown artist Joseph Yakovetic, a contestant on season five of the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” whose resume includes work with the Walt Disney Company, Universal Studios and Radio City Music Hall. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 14. Contact Theresa Devoy, City Clerk, at (562) 929-5720.

