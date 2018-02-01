COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on city services Feb. 3

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex, 13000 Clarkdale Ave.

About 100 residents and appointed city commission members are expected to attend. Participation is free and food is being provided for those in attendance.

The City Council Nov. 21 picked Evan Brooks Associates, the lowest of three bidders at $21,931, to conduct the program and act as facilitators at small group discussions.

Community members and stakeholders, volunteers, commissioners, local agencies and nonprofit groups, are expected to participate.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Feb. 2

Tax assistance: Free income tax assistance is available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rio Hondo Educational Center, 9426 Marjorie St., Pico Rivera. Those seeking assistance should being photo identification for all those on the return, Social Security cards, birth dates for filers and all dependents, wage and earnings forms (W-2, W-2, 1099-R), interest and dividend statements (Form 1099s), a copy of 2016 federal and state returns, if available, a blank check with bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit, interest statements, day care records and day care tax ID number. (562) 463-7359

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, Feb. 3

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Parent support: A community workshop offering support to parents is held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at PIH Health Whittwood Medical Office, 15725 E. Whittier Blvd., Whittier. Parents can get support from other parents trying to raise their families the right way with advice on eating healthy, being active and maintaining healthy habits. (562) 698-0811

Gardening workshop: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, is hosting a beginning smart gardening workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those attending may learn backyard composting, water-wise gardening, worm composting and grass cycling. Compost bins are available for purchase, by cash or check, at a discounted price after the workshop. The program is provided by the county of Los Angeles Department of Public Works. (562) 868-0775

Playhouse concert: Ray Fuller and Friends performs an evening of soul, jazz and gospel at 8 p.m. at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Tickets start at $15. (626) 308-2868

Acrobats perform: The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, welcomes the world-renowned Chinese ensemble, the Peking Acrobats, at 8 p.m. The group is known for daring maneuvers, trick cycling, precision tumbling, somersaulting and gymnastics. Tickets are $20 and $25. (323) 343-6600

Monday, Feb. 5

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Homeless spending: The city of Norwalk holds a community meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Social Services Center, 11929 Alondra Blvd., to discuss how to spend a $70,000 grant from Los Angeles County to support planning efforts aimed at enhancing homeless services and strategies in the city. City Council and staff are seeking the community’s feedback and thoughts on our homeless challenges. (562) 929-5544.

Legal assistance: In partnership with L.A. Law Library, the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, is offering free law librarian assistance from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Each help desk visit includes assistance locating information and resources concerning legal issues and court procedures. L.A. Law Library provides legal resources and assistance with legal research as an educational service. (562) 868-0775

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

New location: The Norwalk Chamber of Commerce conducts an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. at its new location, 14783 Carmenita Road. Light refreshments and networking are offered. RSVP to info@norwalkchamber.com

Thursday, Feb. 8

Coffee time: The Norwalk Department of Public Safety and staff at the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station take part in Coffee with a Cop from 9 to11 a.m. at Mr. Rosewood Family Restaurant, 10640 Rosecrans Ave. Residents are offered coffee and a chance to meet, chat and get to know the city’s public safety officers and local sheriff’s officials and deputies. (562) 929-5732

Craft hour: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, invites residents to decorate a Valentine’s Day candle holder from 2 to 3 p.m. Participants receive a glass candle holder, tissue paper and Mod Podge to create a Valentine’s Day treasure. Each participant receives a free LED flameless candle. Funding for the program has been provided by the Friends of the Norwalk Libraries. (562) 868-0775

Friday, Feb. 9

Tax assistance: Free income tax assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier. Those seeking assistance should being photo identification for all those on the return, Social Security cards, birth dates for filers and all dependents, wage and earnings forms (W-2, W-2, 1099-R), interest and dividend statements (Form 1099s), a copy of 2016 federal and state returns, if available, a blank check with bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit, interest statements, day care records and day care tax ID number. (562) 463-7359

