COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk Library holds citizenship workshop

Representatives from South Asian Network provide assistance for people needing help filling out citizenship forms at the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21.

Participants also can receive a legal review of their application, study materials and a fee waiver application. Call the library to register and receive a list of documents to bring to the workshop.

Information: (562) 868-0775.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Jan. 20

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Bilingual play: A bilingual stage production of Disney’s “Aladdin” continues its six-week run at Casa 0101 Theater, 2101 E. First St., Boyle Heights, at 8 p.m. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays, 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for Boyle Heights’ residents with identification, $25 for students and senior citizens and $30 general admission. (323) 263-7684

Saturday, Jan. 21

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Monday, Jan. 23

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Fresh produce:The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Business women meet: The East Los Angeles-Montebello Business and Professional Women honor Katherine “Kathy” Bertha Lopez as its Young Careerist for 2017 at the MERCI Board Room, 525 N. Chandler Ave., Monterey Park. Networking starts at 4:30 p.m. with dinner, which will cost about $10, at 5 p.M. The meeting is open to the public, but reservations are required. (626) 307-5650

Thursday, Jan. 26

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Smartphone assistance: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers assistance to people with smartphones and tablets from 6 to 7 p.m. Those attending are asked to charge their device in advance. Assistance is on a first come basis and those needing more than 15 minutes of assistance may be asked to make an appointment. (562) 868-0775

Saturday, Jan. 28

College aid workshop: Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, hosts a comprehensive Cash for College financial aid workshop and application lab from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist students with funding their higher education journeys. The event will include guidance for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid as well as the California Dream Act. One-on-one support is available. (562) 463-7026

Sunday, Jan. 29

Bike rodeo: The Bell Gardens Police Department conducts a bicycle rodeo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Suva Intermediate School, 6660 Suva St., to teach bicycle safety to children. Participants receive instruction on rules for safe bike riding and the importance of wearing safety equipment. Helmets are required. (562) 806-7602

