COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk Library offers assistance with citizenship filing

Representatives from the South Asian Network provide assistance for people applying for citizenship from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway.

Participants also can receive a legal review of their application, study materials and a fee waiver application. Call the library to register and receive a list of documents to bring to the workshop.

Information: (562) 868-0775.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, July 21

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Friday night fun: The city of Bellflower holds another of its Food, Flicks and Fun events at Town Center Plaza, 16521 Adenmoor Ave., beginning at 6:30 p.m. It includes a free concert, followed by the movie “Moana” at dusk. Food vendors provide food for sale.

Movie night: The Norwalk Recreation and Park Services Department conducts a family movie night at Norwalk Park, 13000 Clarkdale Ave. The film “Moana” begins at dusk. Those attending may bring their own food, blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the movie of a 400-square-foot screen. (562) 929-5702

Movie and swim: The city of Pico Rivera offers an evening swim and a movie at the Smith Park Aquatic Center, 6016 Rosemead Blvd., from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The movie is “Moana.” Admission is $1. Popcorn is free while supplies last.

Saturday, July 22

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Monday, July 24

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Concert in the park: Jonny Walker and the Whisky Shooters perform country music at 7 p.m. at Central Park, 6532 Friends Ave., Whittier, as part of the city’s summer concert series.

Tuesday, July 25

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, July 26

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Concert in the park: The Downey Symphony Orchestra performs songs from Broadway musicals at the Downey Concert in the Park series at 7 p.m. in Furman Park, 10419 Rives Ave. Those attending may bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food is available for purchase. (562) 904-7223

Norwalk concert: The Smith Band performs country rock at 7 p.m. on the lawn of Norwalk City Hall, 12700 Norwalk Blvd. Those attending may bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets. Refreshments also are available for purchase. (562) 929-5702

Thursday, July 27

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Memory book design: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, teaches adults how to design mini memory books from 2 to 3 p.m. Light refreshments are provided by the Friends of Norwalk Libraries. (562) 868-0775

Concert series: Bellflower’s Summer Streetfest concert series continues with a performance by classic rock band the Answer from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Bellflower Boulevard in downtown Bellflower. In addition to the music, there are food vendors, craft and business vendors and activities for children.

Paramount concert: Lil’ Mo and the Dynaflows perform 1950s rock from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Progress Park, 15500 Downey Ave., Paramount, as part of the city’s summer concert in the park series. Those attending may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets.

Parnell Park concert: Centerfold plays 1980s music at the summer concert series at 7 p.m. at Parnell Park, 15390 Lambert Road, Whittier. Those attending may bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets.

Bandshell concert: Tierra performs Latin rock from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Montebello City Park Bandshell, 1301 W. Whittier Blvd.

Friday, July 28

Movie night: The Norwalk Recreation and Park Services Department conducts a family movie night at Norwalk Park, 13000 Clarkdale Ave. The film “Secret Life of Pets” begins at dusk. Those attending may bring their own food, blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the movie of a 400-square-foot screen. (562) 929-5702

