COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk residents offered help with tax forms

The Tzu Chi Foundation is providing free tax preparation services to qualifying residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Norwalk Social Services Center, 11929 Alondra Blvd.

The services are made possible by the Volunteer Tax Income Assistance Program. Appointments are required.

Information: (562) 929-5961.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Feb. 16

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, Feb. 17

Tax assistance: Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $54,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance service is available every Saturday, through April 14 from 8 a.m. to noon in room c-343 on the third floor of Salazar Hall. Appointments are not necessary. (213) 278-2070.

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Shred-a-thon: The city of Norwalk offers a free electronic waste collection and disposal from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall, 12700 Norwalk Blvd. Free shredding is offered for up to five boxes of papers per vehicle. Electronic wastes such as TV sets, computers, cell phones, printers, stereo equipment, gaming systems, cables and cords and radios are accepted for free disposal. All services are on a first-come basis. (562) 929-5964

Pet safety: A certified instructor talks about pet safety and other issues regarding maintaining a pet at the Alondra Library, 11949 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Pet safety, pet obedience, travel, emergency preparedness and more are topics of discussion. (562) 868-7771

Memorial concert: The surviving band mates of the late Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer perform a memorial concert at 7:30 p.m. at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. Mrs. Jones’ Revenge performs. The event raises funds for the Keith Boyer Memorial Scholarship at La Serna High School, where he graduated from in 1981. (562) 944-9801

Monday, Feb. 19

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Legal assistance: In partnership with L.A. Law Library, the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, is offering free law librarian assistance from 1 to 6 p.m. Each help desk visit includes assistance locating information and resources concerning legal issues and court procedures. L.A. Law Library provides legal resources and assistance with legal research as an educational service. (562) 868-0775

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Quake expert: Lucy Jones, a noted seismologist for 33 years with the U.S. Geological Survey, speaks about how earthquakes, floods and other disasters have both benefited and beset civilizations throughout recorded history at 7:30 p.m. at Wray Theater on the Rio Hondo College campus, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier. Jones, who developed the Great ShakeOut, an earthquake drill that has engaged 55 million participants, also discusses what such disasters reveal about mankind’s potential for humanitarian efforts and healing on a global scale. (562) 692-0921

Thursday, Feb. 22

Community meeting: The South Coast Air Quality Management District holds a community meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at Commerce City Hall, 2535 Commerce Way, to inform the public how two new laws are focusing efforts on reducing air pollution in the region’s environmental justice communities. Assembly Bill 617 creates more opportunities to collaborate with environmental justice communities to improve air quality in the hardest-hit areas in the region by identifying and prioritizing the communities to be addressed through enhanced monitoring and/or emission reduction strategies. Assembly Bill 134 provides immediate funding to replace heavy-duty vehicles, equipment, and other diesel emission sources with cleaner technologies. (909) 396-3456

Friday, Feb. 23

Tax assistance: Free income tax assistance is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier. Those seeking assistance should being photo identification for all those on the return, Social Security cards, birth dates for filers and all dependents, wage and earnings forms (W-2, W-2, 1099-R), interest and dividend statements (Form 1099s), a copy of 2016 federal and state returns, if available, a blank check with bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit, interest statements, day care records and day care tax ID number. (562) 463-7359

Saturday, Feb. 24

Health run: The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5K run from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Apollo Park, 12544 Rives Ave. It is sponsored by the city with proceeds going to True Lasting Connections, a program of the Downey Unified School District that aids needy students and their families. Besides the actual run, which starts at 7:30 a.m., the event features vendor booths, a community stage for live performances, cheer squads and music provided by a disc jockey.

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.