COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Outdoor bilingual play to be staged at Rose Hills

Rose Hills Memorial Park presents “Juan Diego & the Beautiful Lady,” a free bilingual outdoor play commemorating Our Lady of Guadalupe at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Mission Hills Plaza at Rose Hills, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier.

The play, depicting the story of the Virgin of Guadalupe’s apparition before Juan Diego, is performed by Rio Hondo College’s Performing Arts Department and students from St. Marianne de Paredes Elementary School in Pico Rivera.

Following the play is a public procession led by the replica image of Our Lady of Guadalupe to the SkyRose Chapel.

The event is free.

Information (323) 887-4837.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Dec. 1

HIV testing: To commemorate World AIDS Day, AltaMed Health Services, 5427 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles, one of Southern California’s largest HIV/AIDS health care providers, is offering free HIV testing through its mobile unit from 10 a.m. to noon. (323) 720-5692

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Tree lighting: The city of Bellflower conducts its 17th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, at 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Square, 16615 Bellflower Blvd. Santa Claus makes a special appearance for the children and the Mayfair High School Vocal Ensemble performs a variety of holiday songs.

A holiday skating rink for scooters and skates (children are encouraged to wear a helmet to enter the rink) is available, along with the Bellflower Recreation In Motion (BRIM) program and holiday crafts. (562) 804-1424, ext. 2261

Saturday, Dec. 2

Band competition: Thirty-five Los Angeles Unified School District High School marching bands and drill teams compete in different musical and artistic categories for the title of best marching band and drill team in Los Angeles from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at East Los Angeles College, 1304 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students with identification and $5 for senior citizens, veterans and the disabled.

Waste disposal: The Los Angles County Sanitation Districts conduct a household hazardous waste and e-waste roundup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Liberty Community Plaza (formerly Star Training Center), 14181 Telegraph Road, South Whittier. Accepted are paints, brake fluid, used motor oil, batteries, household cleaners, expired prescription medications, fluorescent light bulbs and electronic items such as computers, television sets, stereo equipment and cell phones. Not accepted are wastes from businesses, tires, explosives, large appliances and controlled substances. (888) 238-0172

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Tree lighting: The city of Norwalk conducts its annual snow festival and tree lighting ceremony from noon to 8 p.m. on the north lawn of City Hall, 12700 Norwalk Blvd. Activities include snow sliding, a snow play area, games, train rides, face painting, arts and crafts and entertainment. Food is available.

The tree lighting is at 6 p.m., followed by a visit from Santa Claus and stage entertainment. (562) 929-5702

Monday, Dec. 4

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tree lighting: The city of Downey conducts its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, 11111 Brookshire Ave. It features entertainment from local schools, a snow play area, arts and crafts and pictures with Santa Claus. The Downey Lions Club offers free hot chocolate and candy canes and the Downey Rose Float Association sells food and drinks. (562) 904-7284

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Law library advice: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers a law library workshop from 1:15 to 2 p.m. This month’s topic is how to research legal topics at the Norwalk Courthouse by using the LA Law Library eBranch. (562) 868-0775

Spanish book club: A book club meets from 6 to 7:40 p.m. at the Arroyo Seco Library, 6145 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park. Gourmet coffee and homemade cake are served. (626) 325-4658

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Thursday, Dec. 7

Adult crafts: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, invites residents to create a candy cottage using graham crackers, frosting, peppermint discs and gumdrops from 2 to 3 p.m. All materials are provided. Pre-registration is required. (562) 868-0775

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.