COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Pico Rivera to kick off anniversary celebration

The city of Pico Rivera hosts a 60th anniversary kickoff celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Pico Rivera Historical Museum, 9122 Washington Blvd.

Those attending can see historical artifact displays and a tour of the museum, which is a fully refurbished train depot from 1887 that served the town of Rivera.

A 60th anniversary time capsule is being prepared, slated to be re-opened for the city’s centennial celebration in January 2058.

Information: (562) 801-4430.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Jan. 26

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, Jan. 27

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Orchestral concert: The Bellflower Symphony Orchestra, directed by Joseph R. Taylor, presents “Night at the Opera” at 7 p.m. in the William and Jane Bristol Auditorium, 16600 Civic Center Drive. Admission is free to Bellflower residents and members of the Bellflower Symphony Association. Cost for others is a $12 donation, $10 for students and senior citizens.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Golf tournament: The city of Norwalk’s Recreation and Park Services Department hosts a two-person scramble golf tournament at the Don Knabe Golf Center and Junior Academy, Shoemaker Ave. Check in is at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Cost is $10 per junior team and $20 per adult team and includes 18 holes and a barbecue lunch. Space is limited, and early registration is recommended. (562) 929-5566

Monday, Jan. 29

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Legal assistance: In partnership with L.A. Law Library, the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, is offering free law librarian assistance from 1 to 6 p.m. Each help desk visit includes assistance locating information and resources concerning legal issues and court procedures. L.A. Law Library provides legal resources and assistance with legal research as an educational service. (562) 868-0775

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

New location: The Norwalk Chamber of Commerce conducts an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. at its new location, 14783 Carmenita Road. Light refreshments and networking are offered. RSVP to info@norwalkchamber.com

Friday, Feb. 2

Tax assistance: Free income tax assistance is available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rio Hondo Educational Center, 9426 Marjorie St., Pico Rivera. Those seeking assistance should being photo identification for all those on the return, Social Security cards, birth dates for filers and all dependents, wage and earnings forms (W-2, W-2, 1099-R), interest and dividend statements (Form 1099s), a copy of 2016 federal and state returns, if available, a blank check with bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit, interest statements, day care records and day care tax ID number. (562) 463-7359

Saturday, Feb. 3

Parent support: A community workshop offering support to parents is held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at PIH Health Whittwood Medical Office, 15725 E. Whittier Blvd., Whittier. Parents can get support from other parents trying to raise their families the right way with advice on eating healthy, being active and maintaining healthy habits. (562) 698-0811

Gardening workshop: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, is hosting a beginning smart gardening workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those attending may learn backyard composting, water-wise gardening, worm composting and grass cycling. Compost bins are available for purchase, by cash or check, at a discounted price after the workshop. The program is provided by the county of Los Angeles Department of Public Works. (562) 868-0775

Playhouse concert: Ray Fuller and Friends performs an evening of soul, jazz and gospel at 8 p.m. at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Tickets start at $15. (626) 308-2868

Acrobats perform: The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, welcomes the world-renowned Chinese ensemble, the Peking Acrobats, at 8 p.m. The group is known for daring maneuvers, trick cycling, precision tumbling, somersaulting and gymnastics. Tickets are $20 and $25. (323) 343-6600

