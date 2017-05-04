COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Playwright to open restaurant in Boyle Heights

Josefina López, the award-winning playwright and screenwriter, celebrates the 30th anniversary of becoming a writer with the grand opening of Casa Fina Restaurant and Cantina, 1842 E. First St., Boyle Heights, from 3 to 6 p.m. May 5.

The free fiesta features a ribbon cutting, food and drinks and entertainment for the general public.

In addition to being a playwright, Lopez also is an accomplished chef. She has attended Le Cordon Bleu and the New School of Cooking in Culver City.

Information: (323) 604-9592.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, May 5

Design expo: The Cal State Los Angeles College of Engineering, Computer Science and Technology holds its annual Senior Engineering Design Expo from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Luminarias Restaurant, 3500 Ramona Blvd., Monterey Park. More than 250 Cal State L.A. students have been working in small teams during the past year producing prototype designs and software applications ranging across aerospace, automotive, biomedical, energy and sustainability, industry and automation, consumer products and public works. (323) 343-5400

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

College musical: The musical revue “It Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues” continues its run at 8 p.m. in the Burnight Center Theatre at Cerritos College, 11110 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk. The show tells the history and evolution of blues music and features some of the most famous and celebrated songs in the history of the blues movement. Other shows are at 8 p.m. May 6, and 2 p.m. May 7. Advanced tickets range from $14 to $18 and tickets at the door range from $15 to $20. (562) 467-5058

Saturday, May 6

Trash presentations: The Norwalk City Council holds a special community meeting to hear presentations from 10 companies competing for an eight-year service agreement to pick up trash in the community. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 12700 Norwalk Blvd. Each of the 10potential contractors has 15 minutes to outline their proposal to the city and 15 minutes for questions and answers. (562) 929-5944

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

University concert: Idan Raichel performs at 8 p.m. in the Luckman Fine Arts Complex on the Cal State Los Angeles campus, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles. Raichel is a singer-songwriter who plays the piano. Tickers are available at the box office or by calling (323) 343-6600.

Monday, May 8

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, May 9

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Retired teachers lunch: The Whittier Division of the California Retired Teachers Association welcomes retired active education for its meeting from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Whittier Elks Lodge, 13620 E. Whittier Blvd. A Yankee pot roast lunch costs $18. Entertainment is provided by the Ku’Uito’o Hula Dancers. (562) 696-0265

Community forum: The Norwalk City Council holds a community forum at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at New River Elementary School, 13432 Halcourt Ave., to hear residents’ concerns. Registration is not required. Light refreshments are served. (562) 929-5735

Real estate expo: The 17th annual Southern California Lenders Expo is held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quiet Cannon, 901 Via San Clemente, Montebello. The event is for real estate professional, homeowners and first-time homebuyers. Workshops are offered on real estate lending, reverse mortgages, government loans, real estate related services, solar panels and credit repair. Admission is free but those attending must register online. (562) 965-5141

Wednesday, May 10

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Poet featured: The Department of Pan-African Studies at Cal State Los Angeles presents its 10th annual Pan-African Studies Forum featuring poet, writer, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Luckman Theatre on campus, 5151 University Drive, Los Angeles. Giovanni has established herself as one of the most prominent voices of the black arts movement, with a revolutionary perspective on political, social and cultural experiences. The event is free, but reservations are required. (323) 343-6600

Thursday, May 11

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided.

College forum: Rio Hondo College hosts a community education forum 6 to 8 p.m. at Rio Hondo College Educational Center in Pico Rivera, 9426 Marjorie St. The forum showcase the college’s transfer and pathways programs, honors program, financial aid, career and adult re-entry programs, and other student support services. (562) 908-3403

Saturday, May 13

Celebrating women: The Lynwood City Council presents “A Celebration of Lynwood Women” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Avalos Community Center at Burke-Ham Park, 11832 Atlantic Ave. The event celebrates the contributions of Lynwood women and the role they play as community leaders. It features a keynote speaker, workshops, vendors and a panel discussion on challenges local women leaders face on their path to success. (310) 603-0220, ext. 319.

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.