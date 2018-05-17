COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Resource fair planned in Huntington Park

Child360, a nonprofit organization focused on strengthening communities and positively impacting the lives of children, hosts a free community resource fair with entertainment for the entire family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at Salt Lake Park, 3401 Florence Ave., Huntington Park.

The event spotlights local services and programs for underserved communities in Southeast Los Angeles County including the cities of Bell Gardens, Bell, Huntington Park, Walnut Park, Commerce, Cudahy and Maywood.

Information: (213) 712-4710.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, May 18

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, May 19

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Rose Garden party: The Hargitt House Museum, 12426 Mapledale St., Norwalk, opens its doors to the public for the annual Rose Garden Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. The event showcases the museum’s rose garden and includes activities for children as well as light refreshments. (562) 929-5521

Monday, May 21

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, May 22

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Housing management: The city of Norwalk, in partnership with the Fair Housing Foundation, is offering a fair housing certificate management training from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Social Services Center, 11929 Alondra Blvd. The free training is geared towards property owners, realtors, management companies, landlords and building managers and includes an overview of federal and state fair housing laws. RSVP is mandatory, with space limited to 10 registered participants. (800) 446-3247

Wednesday, May 23

Quake preparedness: The Norwalk Chamber of Commerce stages an earthquake preparedness workshop for local business at the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex, 13200 Clarkdale Ave. The workshop begins with a networking session at 7:30 a.m., followed by breakfast at 8 a.m. and the workshop at 9 a.m. Cost is $15 for members, $25 for non-members. (562) 404-0909

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Businesswomen meet: Attorney Jackie Melvin talks about the sexual abuse and harassment against working women at the dinner meeting of the East Los Angeles-Montebello Business and Professional Women at 4:30 p.m. at the Marie Callender’s Restaurant, 220 S. Atlantic Blvd., Monterey Park. Attendees may order from the menu. (626) 307-5650

Saturday, May 26

Memorial Day barbecue: The Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, holds a Memorial Day weekend barbecue from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The menu includes barbecue chicken, cole slaw, barbecue baked beans, roll, ice cream cup and a drink. The band Midnight Ride, specializing in rock and top 40 music, provides live entertainment. Drawings take place throughout the afternoon. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased before May 24. (562) 929-5580

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.