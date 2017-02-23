COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Rio Hondo College holds open house

Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, hosts its second annual open house from 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 25, highlighting career and technical education programs, including the new four-year bachelor degree in automotive technology.

The open house provides prospective students and parents with a chance to meet faculty and current students, and learn how the programs can provide career skills and further their educational experience.

Registration is required.

Information: (562) 273-2170.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Feb. 24

Tax assistance: College students who have been certified by the IRS are providing free basic income tax preparation services from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, for individuals and families who earned $54,000 or less in 2016 as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The service is offered in the Administration of Justice Building, Room 203. Those needing help with taxes must bring all documents needed for tax services. (562) 463-7359

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Dental screening: The Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, offers dental screening to senior citizens from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Northeast Dental provides a basic dental health screening. The dental assistant can discuss individual findings with patients, who can then address issues with their regular dentist. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Bilingual play: A bilingual stage production of Disney’s “Aladdin” has added two more weeks to its run at Casa 0101 Theater, 2101 E. First St., Boyle Heights, at 8 p.m. The play is performed seven times a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays, 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for Boyle Heights’ residents with identification, $25 for students and senior citizens and $30 general admission. (323) 263-7684.

College play: The Theatre Department at Cerritos College stages “Our Lady of 121st Street” at 8 p,m, in the Burnight Studio Theatre on campus, 11110 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk. The play, described as a dark comedy about a missing body at a funeral home, continues Feb. 25 and March 2-5, with show times at 8 p.m. except on March 5, which starts at 2 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are between $12 and $15. Tickets at the door are between $13 and $17. No children under 5 are permitted. (562) 467-5058

Saturday, Feb. 25

Pancake breakfast: The South Whittier Community Education Foundation holds its third annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the district office, 11200 Telechron Ave., Whittier, to raise funds for arts programs in the district’s schools, including free after-school modern and folklorico dance programs. The breakfast features folklorico dance student performances and the Graves Middle School band. Breakfast is $5. (562) 944-6231

Tax assistance: Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, and its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $54,000 or less and need assistance preparing and filing tax returns. Tax help is available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. In addition, there are free services on financial literacy and asset building, as well as microcredit and business planning.The service is available in room 343 on the third floor of Salazar Hall. Appointments are not necessary. (626) 820-3925.

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Citizenship clinic: Representatives from the South Asian Network offer assistance from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. at the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, for people wanting to file for citizenship. Participants also can receive a legal review of their application, study materials and a fee waiver application. Call the library to register and receive a list of documents to bring to the workshop. (562) 868-0775

Monday, Feb. 27

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Smartphone assistance: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers assistance to people with smartphones and tablets from 10 to 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to charge their device in advance. Assistance is on a first come basis and those needing more than 15 minutes of assistance may be asked to make an appointment. (562) 868-0775

Wednesday, March 1

Fresh produce:The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Bingo for books: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 10027 Rose St., Bellflower, holds its second annual Bingo for Books event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Families move from room to room across campus playing bingo and winning books. A food truck will serve tacos or quesadillas, side dishes and water for $5 (pre-sale only). (562) 804-6521

Thursday, March 2

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Friday, March 3

State of the city: Norwalk City Manager Mike Egan and other city officials present the state of the city luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 13111Sycamore Drive. The luncheon is sponsored by the Norwalk Community Coordinating Council and includes a silent auction fundraiser for the community group. Tickets are $45, which must be purchased by Feb. 27. (562) 400-8188

Saturday, March 4

Gardening workshop: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, hosts an advanced smart gardening workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn about organic gardening, landscaping with native drought-tolerant plants and environmentally-sound ways to control pests. Compost bins are available for purchase at a discounted price after the workshop. (562) 868-0775

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.