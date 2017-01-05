COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Stay Gallery hosts film on late artist Basquiat Jan. 6

Artist-in-residence Roy Anthony Shabla hosts film night from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Stay Gallery, 11140 Downey Ave., Downey.

“Basquiat” is a 1996 American biographical film directed by Julian Schnabel and written by Lech J. Majewski and John Bowe based on the life of American artist Jean-Michael Basquiat, who died at the age of 27 in 1988 in New York City.

A discussion about the film follows.

Information: (562) 774-2056.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Jan. 6

In-home services: Staff from Personal Assistance Services Council of LA visit the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to discuss in-home supportive services that help Medi-Cal recipients pay for residential assisted care, which covers personal care, laundry, cleaning services, grocery shopping and more. (562) 929-5580

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, Jan. 7

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Smartphone assistance: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers assistance to people with smartphones and tablets from 10 to 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to charge their device in advance. Assistance is on a first come basis and those needing more than 15 minutes of assistance may be asked to make an appointment. (562) 868-0775

Monday, Jan. 9

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Fresh produce:The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Smartphone assistance: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers assistance to be people with smartphones and tablets from 10 to 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to charge their device in advance. Assistance is on a first come basis and those needing more than 15 minutes of assistance may be asked to make an appointment. (562) 868-0775

Neighborhood watch: Staff from the Norwalk Public Safety Department visit the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, from 10 to 11 a.m. to talk about neighborhood watch programs and how senior citizens can keep on eye on their neighborhoods. (562) 929-5580

Thursday, Jan. 12

Tax time: Staff from Heartland Institute of Financial Education conduct a seminar from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive, to help senior citizens prepare for having their taxes done. (562) 929-5580

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Scrapbook class: Adults can learn how to make a scrapbook or a personal journal using a four-hole bookbinding method from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway. All materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Saturday, Jan. 14

Waste roundup: A household hazardous waste and e-waste disposal event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at John Anson Ford Park, 7800 Scout Ave., Bell Gardens. Accepted items include brake fluid, paint thinner, household cleaning fluids, vehicle batteries, motor oil, oil filters, expired prescription medications, anti-freeze and fluorescent light bulbs. Electronic items accepted include computers, TV and stereo sets, computer printers and cell phones. (800) 238-0172

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted in care of Wave Newspapers, 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840, Los Angeles, 90010 or by email to dwanlass@wavepublication.com. Please include a daytime phone number.